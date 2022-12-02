Are you ready to get your glam on this holiday season? If you’re like many of us, you might be unsure of where to start, after all the glitter will likely stay with you past the holiday season. Makeup Artist, Megan Bertsch, as well as model Leslie Kinross-Wright, joined us on set to show us how we can incorporate a little more glam into our holiday looks before we rock around the Christmas tree.

14 HOURS AGO