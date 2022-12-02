Construction on new bike lanes along Blodgett Street in Third Ward is already underway, but a Houston City Council member is holding up funds for nearby drainage improvements in an effort to slow down the bikeways project. Catch up quick: Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis' office is funding $11.7 million of the $12.1 million needed for improvements to Blodgett, Tierwester, Rosewood and Sampson streets deep in the heart of Third Ward.The precinct is fronting the full amount, but the city agreed to reimburse Ellis' office $378,000 for drainage improvements on Rosewood Street.The construction is part of a $43...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO