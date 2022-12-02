Read full article on original website
19-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach, accused of stealing vehicle
A 19-year-old from Suffolk was recently arrested and accused of stealing a vehicle.
WAVY News 10
VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
WAVY News 10
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say. The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. There aren't many details about the...
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
Virginia Beach police release videos of officer shooting man during stolen car investigation
BRACEY, Virginia — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) held a press conference Monday to show videos of a stolen car investigation from Dec. 1, during which an officer shot a man to death. The police department had previously said that the police officer, who has not been named,...
WAVY News 10
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Walmart mass shooting victims released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — The last two hospitalized patients at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart have been released, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. Sentara Healthcare confirmed both patients, who were critically hurt when first admitted, were released on...
Death investigation underway after man found in water at Willoughby Harbor Marina
Police are now investigating after a man was found in the water at Willoughby Harbor Marina early Tuesday morning.
Stabbing in Franklin leaves 61-year-old woman dead, man arrested
FRANKLIN, Va. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman in Franklin. Linwood Freeman, 54, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the Franklin Police Department said. His bond hearing is pending. The investigation began shortly after 1...
WAVY News 10
More surveillance cameras now on in Norfolk’s parking garages
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Norfolk City Council got a briefing on the status of parking garage improvements following our 10 On Your Side report in March. The council got reports there has been an increase in smash and grabs in the parking garages, but the big news as promised by City Manager Dr. Chip Filer is that there are great improvements in what we were reporting on — that cameras are back up and running in many parking garages.
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight shooting on E Little Creek Rd shooting in Norfolk
Police are now investigating a shooting that took the life of one man and sent another man to the hospital in Norfolk overnight.
WAVY News 10
Family says loved one’s death at hands of police is tragic lesson to the community
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A picture, taken to celebrate his mother’s birthday in October, would be the last family photo to include 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker. Family members say he loved to laugh, loved to smile, and loved spending time with his seven-year-old son Deshawn Whitaker Jr. It all...
Man arrested, accused of attempted robbery at Portsmouth Food Lion
A man is now in custody after police say he attempted to rob a Portsmouth Food Lion at gunpoint.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for St. Louis police chief position
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone is among four finalists for the top police job in St. Louis, Missouri.
Newport News man found dead after being reported missing
Police said David Shuck was found dead on Monday afternoon and no foul play is suspected.
13newsnow.com
2nd Walmart employee, shooting survivor sues company
James Kelly is suing for $50 million in damages. He worked for the Chesapeake store since Aug. 1, and said he previously reported the gunman for harassment.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor leaves hospital after 2 weeks in trauma unit
Doctors told her family they weren't sure she would make it.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
13News Now
