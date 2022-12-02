NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Norfolk City Council got a briefing on the status of parking garage improvements following our 10 On Your Side report in March. The council got reports there has been an increase in smash and grabs in the parking garages, but the big news as promised by City Manager Dr. Chip Filer is that there are great improvements in what we were reporting on — that cameras are back up and running in many parking garages.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO