Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 4

 

WAVY News 10

VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say. The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. There aren't many details about the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Stabbing in Franklin leaves 61-year-old woman dead, man arrested

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman in Franklin. Linwood Freeman, 54, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the Franklin Police Department said. His bond hearing is pending. The investigation began shortly after 1...
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

More surveillance cameras now on in Norfolk’s parking garages

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Norfolk City Council got a briefing on the status of parking garage improvements following our 10 On Your Side report in March. The council got reports there has been an increase in smash and grabs in the parking garages, but the big news as promised by City Manager Dr. Chip Filer is that there are great improvements in what we were reporting on — that cameras are back up and running in many parking garages.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
