Alabama State

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough

The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Irish Commits Shine In The Playoffs

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 24, Kennedy Catholic 22. Despite playing through a high ankle sprain he suffered in the previous round, Limar capped off his dynamic senior season with a fantastic performance in the team’s 24-22 state championship victory over Kennedy Catholic. The senior rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.
Spencer Fano Announces College Commitment

2023 four-star tackle Spencer Fano has committed to the University of Utah. He announced his decision during on the 247Sports YouTube channel Tuesday night. He chose the Utes from a top four that also included Oregon, Michigan and BYU. Fano visited each of his finalists and hosted coaches from Oregon, Michigan and Utah for in-home visits this week.
Open Letter to Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You

Cincinnati, Ohio. A place Kevin Huber has always called home. Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. “This city—it’s who I am,” Huber wrote as part of his entry...
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Seahawks Ex Bobby Wagner: ‘Always Be One of Our Guys’ - Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a tough-nosed division battle with the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. And to some degree, they have Rams linebacker and Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner to thank. Even though Seattle came away with a 27-23 win, the veteran linebacker presented a...
