Report: Turner Turned Down $342 Million Offer From Padres

On Monday, shortstop Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies, giving the defending NL champions another offensive weapon. However, Philadelphia’s offer doesn’t appear to have been Turner’s biggest offer. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Padres had an offer on...
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians

Shortly after the news broke that Josh Bell would be a member of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing for the team. To keep it short, he's excited to be here!. This is what he sent out to his...
