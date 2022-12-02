Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China COVID shift
MILAN/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy.
Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil weakened on Wednesday, falling close to the lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
India foodgrain subsidy bill to surge 30% to $33 billion this year - source
New Delhi, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's spending on subsidised foodgrain to the poor may rise to 2.7 trillion rupees ($32.74 billion) this fiscal year, as the government continues to provide support to the poor at least until December, according to a government official and a document reviewed by Reuters.
India cenbank says digital currency transactions to stay largely anonymous
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Transactions via central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would remain anonymous "to a certain degree", a top official at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday, adding that technology and legal provisions can be explored to ensure that anonymity.
Chinese hackers stole at least $20 million in US COVID-19 relief cash, the Secret Service says
This money was meant for COVID-19 relief and included small business loans and unemployment fund, the Secret Service told NBC.
Comments / 0