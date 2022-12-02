ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Will electric cars replace the need for public transit in California?

By Joshua Emerson Smith
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3eaG_0jVZtm9z00

Californians have long debated the environmental value of public transit, from the state’s bullet train to Los Angeles' ongoing subway tunneling to San Diego’s envisioned commuter rail expansion.

Proponents have repeatedly argued that trains and buses are a crucial part of curbing planet-warming emissions, while opponents have countered that electric vehicles will address such environmental concerns.

When San Diego transportation officials sought approval a year ago for a roughly $160 billion blueprint to expand the region’s rail system, for example, local conservatives questioned whether the vision would actually help address climate change.

“The future of transportation is almost certainly going to be autonomous, clean vehicles, and that’s already at our doorstep,” Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said during a public hearing on the issue. “This plan largely ignores them.”

So could electric cars replace the environmental benefits of public transit in California? It depends. If we stay the same size — and population has been stagnant lately — then maybe. But to meet the state's ambitious climate goals, people will not only have to embrace cleaner cars but simply drive less, according to experts.

California is preparing for a world without gas plants and nuclear power . And the vision, while bold, is also daunting. Electrifying everything from cars to home laundry and heating units will dramatically increase energy demand, all while the state grapples with the full switch to battery-powered wind and solar.

Top state officials have drafted and redrafted a blueprint for phasing out fossil fuels, called the Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality . A basic tenant of the document is to promote walkable cities serviced by transit to conserve energy.

“It’s actually a really powerful strategy,” said Juan Matute, deputy director of UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies. “If you don’t change development patterns, you end up having more power generation, including delaying retiring existing natural gas plants to accommodate the switch to electric vehicles.”

The debate over the future of transit is, in many ways, a fundamental disagreement about something else: housing. Specifically, should sprawling residential neighborhoods be transformed into densely populated communities akin to San Francisco or West Hollywood?

Experts contend that if California wants to build more homes while simultaneously slashing its carbon footprint, cities must focus on urbanizing — and that density will need to be serviced by public transit to not only avoid rush-hour gridlock but limit energy demands.

To address the threat of blackouts , elected leaders from Sacramento to San Diego are pushing developers to build multi-family housing in coastal areas where there’s lower demand for power-hungry heating and cooling systems.

“An apartment building has much lower energy and water use than a detached single-family house,” Matute said. “Buildings are going to get cleaner, but the state is counting on substantial reductions in (per-capita) energy use to accommodate electric vehicles.”

However, that doesn't necessarily mean cities should build expensive rail projects without walkable neighborhoods. Simply expanding public transit won’t reduce greenhouse gases, experts warn. For example, sprawling L.A. has invested heavily in rail projects, without significant increases in density, only to see ridership decline .

Electric buses and on-demand shuttles might be a cheaper and better fit for cities struggling to urbanize, said Dan Sperling, a member of the California Air Resources Board and founding director of the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies.

“What’s happened especially for rail transit, which relies heavily on commuters and more affluent white collar workers, is they’ve lost much of that ridership,” he said. “Transit systems are in dire shape and facing a fiscal cliff in the next few years.”

Ridership across the state and country had been declining over the last decade before plummeting during the pandemic. More people have returned to transit in recent months, but work from home trends appear to be taking a lasting tolling. Nationwide use last year was less than half what it was in 2014 at its peak, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iwey1_0jVZtm9z00
Pinnacle on the Park apartments look over San Diego's East Village, shown here on Jan.13, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Now many agencies face the prospect of having to cut service as emergency federal funding runs out, most notably Bay Area Rapid Transit. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has said it has enough stimulus cash to last at least through 2027, with ridership down by roughly 40 percent since its high-water mark in 2015.

Given the situation, some elected officials are skeptical about pouring more money into costly rail systems, especially when population growth in the state has flat-lined.

“I used to joke, you want to be safe from the pandemic, go hang out on a bus or a trolley because there ain’t nobody there,” said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

Wells was skeptical that many Southern Californians would welcome more urban living, including sharing walls with neighbors and carrying grocery bags down crowded sidewalks.

“Americans don’t want to be told what to do," he said. "People are going to resist, even if it’s going to cost them more money or if it’s not as good for the environment.”

Still, people might embrace more urban lifestyles if it would lower housing and transportation costs for commuters. The price of fuel has become a significant burden on lower-income families forced by high housing costs to live in far flung communities.

“The real point is cars are hugely expensive whether they’re electric or gasoline,” said Sperling of UC Davis.

So far, such urban communities are rare in California. Many parts of the state were built after World War II when auto-centric suburbia was in vogue. For example, San Diego County, which today is home to nearly 3.3 million people, had less than 300,000 residents in 1940.

It’s not clear if new housing construction will significantly pick up anytime soon. While the threat of wildfire and habitat loss have increasingly stifled sprawling residential developments, homeowner opposition has repeatedly blocked new multi-family housing projects.

The stalemate might actually be the best thing for California's electrical grid, if not its struggling residents.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oceana.org

San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam

Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles among the ‘worst’ cities for delivery drivers, study says

With the holiday season in full swing, many Californians hope our gift deliveries arrive on time. However, a study from Circuit Blog shows Los Angeles is among America’s worst cities for delivery drivers. The website analyzed a variety of factors, including congestion levels, the number and lengths of traffic jams, and distracted driving fatalities. New […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
114K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy