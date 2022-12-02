Will electric cars replace the need for public transit in California?

Californians have long debated the environmental value of public transit, from the state’s bullet train to Los Angeles' ongoing subway tunneling to San Diego’s envisioned commuter rail expansion.

Proponents have repeatedly argued that trains and buses are a crucial part of curbing planet-warming emissions, while opponents have countered that electric vehicles will address such environmental concerns.

When San Diego transportation officials sought approval a year ago for a roughly $160 billion blueprint to expand the region’s rail system, for example, local conservatives questioned whether the vision would actually help address climate change.

“The future of transportation is almost certainly going to be autonomous, clean vehicles, and that’s already at our doorstep,” Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said during a public hearing on the issue. “This plan largely ignores them.”

So could electric cars replace the environmental benefits of public transit in California? It depends. If we stay the same size — and population has been stagnant lately — then maybe. But to meet the state's ambitious climate goals, people will not only have to embrace cleaner cars but simply drive less, according to experts.

California is preparing for a world without gas plants and nuclear power . And the vision, while bold, is also daunting. Electrifying everything from cars to home laundry and heating units will dramatically increase energy demand, all while the state grapples with the full switch to battery-powered wind and solar.

Top state officials have drafted and redrafted a blueprint for phasing out fossil fuels, called the Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality . A basic tenant of the document is to promote walkable cities serviced by transit to conserve energy.

“It’s actually a really powerful strategy,” said Juan Matute, deputy director of UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies. “If you don’t change development patterns, you end up having more power generation, including delaying retiring existing natural gas plants to accommodate the switch to electric vehicles.”

The debate over the future of transit is, in many ways, a fundamental disagreement about something else: housing. Specifically, should sprawling residential neighborhoods be transformed into densely populated communities akin to San Francisco or West Hollywood?

Experts contend that if California wants to build more homes while simultaneously slashing its carbon footprint, cities must focus on urbanizing — and that density will need to be serviced by public transit to not only avoid rush-hour gridlock but limit energy demands.

To address the threat of blackouts , elected leaders from Sacramento to San Diego are pushing developers to build multi-family housing in coastal areas where there’s lower demand for power-hungry heating and cooling systems.

“An apartment building has much lower energy and water use than a detached single-family house,” Matute said. “Buildings are going to get cleaner, but the state is counting on substantial reductions in (per-capita) energy use to accommodate electric vehicles.”

However, that doesn't necessarily mean cities should build expensive rail projects without walkable neighborhoods. Simply expanding public transit won’t reduce greenhouse gases, experts warn. For example, sprawling L.A. has invested heavily in rail projects, without significant increases in density, only to see ridership decline .

Electric buses and on-demand shuttles might be a cheaper and better fit for cities struggling to urbanize, said Dan Sperling, a member of the California Air Resources Board and founding director of the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies.

“What’s happened especially for rail transit, which relies heavily on commuters and more affluent white collar workers, is they’ve lost much of that ridership,” he said. “Transit systems are in dire shape and facing a fiscal cliff in the next few years.”

Ridership across the state and country had been declining over the last decade before plummeting during the pandemic. More people have returned to transit in recent months, but work from home trends appear to be taking a lasting tolling. Nationwide use last year was less than half what it was in 2014 at its peak, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

Pinnacle on the Park apartments look over San Diego's East Village, shown here on Jan.13, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Now many agencies face the prospect of having to cut service as emergency federal funding runs out, most notably Bay Area Rapid Transit. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has said it has enough stimulus cash to last at least through 2027, with ridership down by roughly 40 percent since its high-water mark in 2015.

Given the situation, some elected officials are skeptical about pouring more money into costly rail systems, especially when population growth in the state has flat-lined.

“I used to joke, you want to be safe from the pandemic, go hang out on a bus or a trolley because there ain’t nobody there,” said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

Wells was skeptical that many Southern Californians would welcome more urban living, including sharing walls with neighbors and carrying grocery bags down crowded sidewalks.

“Americans don’t want to be told what to do," he said. "People are going to resist, even if it’s going to cost them more money or if it’s not as good for the environment.”

Still, people might embrace more urban lifestyles if it would lower housing and transportation costs for commuters. The price of fuel has become a significant burden on lower-income families forced by high housing costs to live in far flung communities.

“The real point is cars are hugely expensive whether they’re electric or gasoline,” said Sperling of UC Davis.

So far, such urban communities are rare in California. Many parts of the state were built after World War II when auto-centric suburbia was in vogue. For example, San Diego County, which today is home to nearly 3.3 million people, had less than 300,000 residents in 1940.

It’s not clear if new housing construction will significantly pick up anytime soon. While the threat of wildfire and habitat loss have increasingly stifled sprawling residential developments, homeowner opposition has repeatedly blocked new multi-family housing projects.

The stalemate might actually be the best thing for California's electrical grid, if not its struggling residents.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .