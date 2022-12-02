ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Makes Merry With Nordstrom in Navy Wool Coat, Jeans & Loafers

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AXVf_0jVZtaZH00

Katie Holmes rang in the holiday season with the help of Nordstrom last night.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum hit the department store’s festive celebration at Wollman Rink in New York on Thursday night. The event featured ice skating, arcade games, light bites and festive cocktails. The guest list included Brooke Shields, Busy Philipps, Natasha Lyonne and more in addition to Holmes.

To the soiree, Holmes wore a chic and cozy look. She wore a black turtleneck top underneath a navy blue wool coat. The jacket featured black buttons as well as a black cuffed sleeve detail. She added straight-leg medium-wash jeans with a raw hem to her outfit and kept her accessories to a minimum.

The actress added one of her staple footwear choices to complete her look: Gucci loafers. She wore square-toe black loafers with a red band and a gold Gucci logo. The classic style added to the overall timelessness of Holmes’ ensemble.

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers , Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

See more of Holmes’ best street style moments through the years in this gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels

Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
In Style

Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath

I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
Footwear News

Shania Twain Gets Fiery in Red Cowgirl Chaps & Sparkling Bodysuit As She Receives Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The Canadian country singer wowed the crowd with a powerful outfit change onstage. Twain performed a medley of her biggest hits, like “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” First, the singer hit the stage in a fiery outfit. She wore a shiny red trench coat atop a cowboy-inspired one-piece designed with a corseted bodice and PVC paneling by Diesel, featuring classic cowgirl chaps. For her second look, Twain took off the trench coat revealing diamond fringe bottoms that...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Violet Affleck Matches Mom Jennifer Garner in Black Gown With Fiery Red Pumps at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck and her mother Jennifer Garner attended the White House last night. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Matching her mother in black, Affleck wore a chic black Carolina Herrera gown and striking heels. Her dress featured a strappy bodice and a dainty flared skirt. The gown was made of a black fabric embossed with a shiny heart print that set the dress apart. Affleck carried a black mini-bag and accessorized with dainty gold jewelry and glasses with a see-through frame....
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection

Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Footwear News

Footwear News

174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy