ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

MGM’s Orion Acquires Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut Starring Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, And Jeffrey Wright

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Variety reports that MGM ‘s Orion Pictures has acquired Cord Jefferson’s untitled directorial debut, starring Issa Rae , Tracee Ellis Ross , and Tony and Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright.

Jefferson’s upcoming film will be based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett, following Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Wright), an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to criticize double standards of the publishing world. Everett experiences rapid success, challenging Monk’s notions of the world around him.

More from VIBE.com

Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, released a statement announcing Orion’s latest acquisition, calling Wright’s performance a “brilliant take on the character.”

“As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” she said. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel and Jeffrey’s brilliant take on the character, along with this incredibly talented cast, create a wonderful alchemy to tell this story.”

Jefferson’s upcoming movie also boasts an ensemble cast. Along with Wright, Rae, and Ross, the film will also star Erika Alexander , Sterling K. Brown , Myra Lucretia Taylor, John Ortiz, and Adam Brody.

Orion’s newest movie will be produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions and MRC, with Cord Jefferson adapting the screenplay.

MGM is also gearing up to drop the third installment in the Creed franchise . Creed III will hit theaters on March 3, 2023, and features a star-studded cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Jordan took to Instagram to reveal the trailer and discuss how special the film was to him, being his directorial debut.

“My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say,” Jordan expressed. “But there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed III . To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’

Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix.  Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Angela Bassett Shares Details On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deleted Scene

Angela Bassett has detailed a deleted scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that would’ve surely grabbed the audience’s attention. The 64-year-old actress opened up about the clip, as well as the fate of her character, Queen Ramonda, with Variety, revealing that the sequel’s biggest twist was almost handled differently. More from VIBE.comLupita Nyong’o Says Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was “Necessary For Healing”Samuel L. Jackson Refutes Quentin Tarantino's Criticism Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Surpasses $500 Million In Global Box Office In the film’s final scene, T’Challa, played in the franchise by the late Chadwick Boseman, is revealed to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day. Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.More from VIBE.comBobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And DocuseriesWhitney Houston Defends Her Blackness In 'I Wanna Dance...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Vibe

Ice Cube Continues Fight To Regain Control Of ‘Friday’ Movie Franchise

Ice Cube is looking to regain control of his Friday movie franchise in hopes of reviving the popular film series. The rap icon and entertainment mogul recently appeared on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast and spoke with the boxing legend and former NBA player Matt Barnes about his desire to possibly reacquire ownership of the film, which is currently distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. “Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube said of his relationship with the company. “I don’t know what they doing, they don’t know what they doing. We’d love to have it back. I think it’s gon’ be...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO

50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
Vibe

Gladys Knight To Executive Produce Series Based On Her Life

The life and times of Gladys Knight are slated to unfold onscreen in a new series executive produced by the music icon through her Empress of Soul Productions company. The acclaimed songstress has partnered with Cineflix Productions to develop the project, which she hopes to be a reflection of her impact on the world and the landscape of entertainment. “At the age of 78, most people in my industry have retired, but I’m just getting started,” Knight told Deadline in a statement announcing the news. “All my life I’ve been able to sing my stories. I can now use this opportunity...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Saweetie Speaks On Being Called The “Queen Of The Bay”

Saweetie says that a number of her supporters consider her West Coast royalty and have crowned her as the “Queen of the Bay,” an honor she reacted to during an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “I don’t want to self-proclaim the ‘Queen statement,’ but when I’m in certain cities or certain areas, they’ll just call me this and call me that,” she said of the moniker being bestowed upon her. “I’ve been called the ‘Queen of California’ and many queen things. It’s not something I’m trying to title, that’s why I had another voice say it on my [The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022

Spotify’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics. News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009...
Vibe

Casanova Reflects On Turning Himself In Two Years Ago With A Tweet From Jail

Brooklyn rapper Casanova has been locked down since December 2020 following his guilty plea to federal racketeering, Blood gang activity and drug charges. On Sunday (Dec. 4) the “In My Hood” rapper took to Twitter to reflect on his current circumstances. “God’s saying ‘today, I’m going to repay you for the years the enemy has stolen, years you spent lonely, years you spent being mistreated,'” he wrote. “‘You’re going to have plenty of joy, peace, resources & opportunities’ I hope that don’t go over y’all heads.. BTW, today makes 2 years!!!!”More from VIBE.comCasanova Pleads Guilty To Racketeering And Drug Charges,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Summer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A “White Or Gay Assistant” Following Backlash

Summer Walker had some words for people who took issue with her search for an assistant, specifically her preference that they be “white or gay” and willing to be paid $2,000 a month. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday (Dec. 5) to explain herself, beginning by addressing those who found her $2K/month rate inadequate. “If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it?,” she began. “I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come...
Vibe

Rowdy Rebel Says He Could “Never Beef” With Bobby Shmurda Following Disagreement

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel recently had a case of public “miscommunication,” but all is now well with the duo. During a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Bobby spoke about his partner in rhyme’s comments regarding King Von’s murder and attempted to clarify his meaning.  “I felt like that sh*t came out wrong,” the “Shmoney” rapper pleaded. “He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that sh*t would’ve happened because he’s a fan of both. But sometimes, you can’t talk on other people’s sh*t. Period. Rowdy knows he’s in the wrong for that.”More from...
Vibe

TDE Confirms Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album Will Feature Jay-Z

Top Dawg Entertainment has confirmed Jay-Z is set to appear on Ab-Soul’s upcoming LP. On the heels of announcing Soulo’s Herbert album, the West Coast record label took to Instagram to disclose that Hov would lend his voice to the highly-anticipated body of work. More from VIBE.com'The Proud Family' Cast Share Reactions To Beyoncé's Halloween CostumeDrake Teases New NOCTA Air Force OneJay-Z's Bacardi Lawsuit Over D'Ussé Partnership May Be Worth $2 Billion In the Nov. 30 post, Mr. Carter is pictured cheerily grinning and sitting with the 35-year-old artist at what appears to be a restaurant.  Herbert is set to be the Los Angeles-based artist’s fifth...
Vibe

Bill Bellamy Details Jamie Foxx And LL Cool J’s ‘Any Given Sunday’ Brawl

Over 20 years ago, Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J got into a now-infamous fight on the set of Any Given Sunday. The brawl led to a heated feud between the two for years before the tension ultimately subsided. Now, one witness to their previous strife is stepping forward with his version of the story. Bill Bellamy, who appeared alongside Foxx and LL in the film, recently sat with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs for a comical career retrospective. The Newark native, 57, discussed that one time on set when Big Elly knocked the Unpredictable crooner out.More from VIBE.comDiddy...
Vibe

‘The Proud Family’ Cast Share Reactions To Beyoncé’s Halloween Costume

The cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder joined Vulture Festival to discuss their animated careers. Show leads Kyla Pratt, Cedric the Entertainer, Jo Marie Payton, Raquel Lee Bolleau, and Paula Jai Parker joined creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar for an intimate conversation. During the discussion, the colorful crew shared their reactions to Beyoncé and family dressing as their Proud Family characters for Halloween. More from VIBE.comKyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox, Lamorne Morris And More To Star In Parody Film 'Not Another Church Movie'Drake Teases New NOCTA Air Force OneJay-Z's Bacardi Lawsuit Over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Nick Cannon Reflects On Late Son Zen Amid Recent Hospitalization

It’s been over a decade since Nick Cannon received his lupus diagnosis, with the star being very open about his battle with the autoimmune disease. Friday, he shared photos of himself hospitalized with pneumonia and took a moment to reflect on life. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” Cannon, 42, captioned a since-deleted photo of himself laying in a hospital bed. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though,...
Vibe

Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel “Over A Year Ago”

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed she and longtime partner Brandon Frankel have been secretly married for over a year. The 39-year-old actress shared the romantic news on Monday (Dec. 6) during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. With the hosts, Sidibe slid the life update in while discussing her disdain for wedding ceremonies. “The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she said. “I don’t like them really — here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”More from VIBE.comToni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To...
Vibe

Shaggy, Ciara, And More To Perform At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show is stacked with performances from old and new favorites. Co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy from Times Square, Billy Porter in New Orleans, Ciara at Disneyland, and D-Nice in Los Angeles, fans across time zones can expect to see the likes of Halle Bailey, Armani White, and Wiz Khalifa. The Little Mermaid star will bless viewers with her sentimental tune, “Cool People” and a lively cover of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again“ from the sensational Disneyland stage. Ciara will perform a medley of recent singles, “Better Thangs” and “Jump.” Dancehall/reggae superstar, Shaggy, is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy