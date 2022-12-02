ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

JackyP
4d ago

the bar is not at fault. It is not the job of the bar to babysit it's female customers. Personal responsibility has to come into play when a woman decides she's grown enough to go drinking. if anything, she should be charged with underage drinking. If not personal responsibility, the fault could be laid on the frat buying the drinks and violating their own rules. But still, bartenders are not babysitters and those who disagree need to better prepare their children or themselves for the adult world.

WDTV

WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus. As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports. Anyone with information...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

WVU student files suit against fraternity, nightclub

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 20-year-old WVU student has filed a lawsuit against a fraternity, one its members and a now defunct downtown nightclub accusing negligence and sexual assault. In the lawsuit, the victim alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a private event at Blaze, now closed, in Dec. of 2021....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
STONEWOOD, WV
WDTV

Local police officers honored with Traffic Safety Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement agencies from across our area were recognized in Bridgeport Tuesday for their work keeping people safe on the roads. AAA held an awards ceremony at the Bridgeport Conference Center to honor local police departments for their efforts to keep people safe on the roads.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Harrison County Schools to focus on elementary mental health

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One parent reached out to the Harrison County Board of Education regarding what he said was an incident in his daughter’s classroom at Victory Grade School. He asked for help for children struggling with mental health in this instance, for the perpetrator and the victims.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

James David Weisenberger

James David Weisenberger, 66, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 26, 1956, a son of the late James L. and Joann McCalla Weisenberger. He was wed on February 18, 1978, to his wife...
CLARKSBURG, WV

