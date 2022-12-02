Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
Sioux City Journal
cbs2iowa.com
Head-on crash near Sumner sends two to hospital with serious injuries
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash just before 10:15 a.m. Monday in Fayette County. Authorities responded to the scene on County Road V-68 between 170th and 165th streets, just northeast of Sumner, finding a 2016 Chevy truck hit head-on by a southbound semi truck.
KCRG.com
Independence Police make arrest after woman steals customer’s car from auto business
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, police say a woman was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor Service Department. Investigators say Jenna McLaury was the individual that stole the vehicle. She was located at her residence in West Union...
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
cbs2iowa.com
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off. Her husband...
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
cbs2iowa.com
One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
cbs2iowa.com
Large machine shed destroyed by flames near Palo
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farmer lost a large machine shed at his home near Palo Sunday morning. It happed around 10:00am on the property of 76-year-old Allen Arp at 2289 Ross Road near Palo. The smoke could be seen across much of the county. When first responders arrived,...
cbs2iowa.com
First Avenue to close in Cedar Rapids Monday morning for arrival of East Floodgate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Construction continues on the First Avenue East Floodgate as part of the Cedar River Flood Control System. On Monday, December 5, 1st Avenue will be closed between 3rd Street West and 1st Street East, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running through the afternoon.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Emergency Management adds sirens, cities to outdoor warning system
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional locations throughout rural Linn County, Iowa. More people will be hearing sirens being sounded during the monthly test. The seven locations are:. Palisades Kepler State Park. Intersection...
cbs2iowa.com
Christmas light display raises money for EMS services in need
Walker, IA — For over a decade, Eastern Iowans have been enjoying the lights at the Blue Creek Christmas show in Walker; An entire neighborhood coming together with hundreds of thousands of lights synced-up to music, for onlookers to enjoy night after night from late November through early January.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County residents learn more about Wolf's CO2 pipeline proposal Monday night
Linn County — A public hearing on a new pipeline proposal for Linn County was held at the Hawkeye Downs Race Track Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions hosted an informational meeting over their pipeline proposal that would go through Linn County if the plan is approved. The proposed pipeline would...
cbs2iowa.com
Local animal shelters: Families bringing pets home for the holidays should be prepared
Local animal shelters are getting more interest in pet adoptions ahead of the holidays. They want to make sure people know what they're getting into, and that they're properly prepared for the responsibility. If you're trying to adopt, the Cedar Valley Humane Society requires all of your family members to...
