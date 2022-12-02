Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County.
Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor
They say they believe the individual or group of people tried to load the Komatsu excavator onto a trailer.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Fitch at 304-235-0300.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0