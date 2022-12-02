ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County.

Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

They say they believe the individual or group of people tried to load the Komatsu excavator onto a trailer.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Fitch at 304-235-0300.

