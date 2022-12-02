Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar County family’s cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow, and now a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Humane Society of the U.S. is offering the reward. In...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Emergency Management adds sirens, cities to outdoor warning system
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional locations throughout rural Linn County, Iowa. More people will be hearing sirens being sounded during the monthly test. The seven locations are:. Palisades Kepler State Park. Intersection...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center celebrates "Holiday with the Hounds" December 10
The Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center is inviting the community to celebrate "Holiday with the Hounds" - a holiday open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 10. The event provides an opportunity to meet the many wonderful pets in need of loving forever homes and...
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County residents learn more about Wolf's CO2 pipeline proposal Monday night
Linn County — A public hearing on a new pipeline proposal for Linn County was held at the Hawkeye Downs Race Track Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions hosted an informational meeting over their pipeline proposal that would go through Linn County if the plan is approved. The proposed pipeline would...
cbs2iowa.com
Local animal shelters: Families bringing pets home for the holidays should be prepared
Local animal shelters are getting more interest in pet adoptions ahead of the holidays. They want to make sure people know what they're getting into, and that they're properly prepared for the responsibility. If you're trying to adopt, the Cedar Valley Humane Society requires all of your family members to...
cbs2iowa.com
The Red Basket Project use DRA Core Grant to fund headquarters in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Red Basket Project will use a $10,000 Dubuque Racing Association Core Grant, awarded earlier this year, to help build the organization’s capacity for service by funding a new headquarters. Located at 1169 Iowa St. in Dubuque, the space will serve as a place for...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
cbs2iowa.com
Protesters booted from Iowa City's public library during discussion on the refugee crisis
IOWA CITY — A presentation on the refugee crisis in Iowa got off to a rocky start in Iowa City Tuesday evening. Organizers had to call the police on a couple of protesters who wouldn't let them proceed with the program. Police ended up booting the protesters out of...
cbs2iowa.com
Five residents being relocated after fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Imagine the Possibilities, Inc. is working on getting a new home for five residents after a fire destroyed a group home in Guttenberg. The Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) had a fire break out last Thursday, December 1st. HCBS is "specifically designed...
KCJJ
University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCRG.com
REAL ID requirement delayed 2 years, officials remind travelers of the extended process
Dubuque city council members announced their support tonight for a request to the state to help fund a multi-million dollar expansion of the Museum of Art. The aging "Five Flags" civic center was under the spotlight tonight as the City considers spending millions of dollars to renovate a place that some say is in dire need of updates.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
cbs2iowa.com
Benton Community School District looking to pass $48.5 million referendum in March
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — The four schools in Benton County need repairs that can no longer be postponed any longer, according to superintendent Pamela Ewell. The board put together a 35-person committee four years ago. They collaborated with an architectural firm to examine the schools and see where those...
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
cbs2iowa.com
First Avenue to close in Cedar Rapids Monday morning for arrival of East Floodgate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Construction continues on the First Avenue East Floodgate as part of the Cedar River Flood Control System. On Monday, December 5, 1st Avenue will be closed between 3rd Street West and 1st Street East, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running through the afternoon.
cbs2iowa.com
Hiawatha holds Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market on December 7
Hiawatha — The City of Hiawatha will be holding a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and a Holiday Market on December 7. Local vendors will be at the Community Center from 5p.m. to 8p.m. with free cookies from Crumbl Cookie. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures in Village Center Plaza from 5:30 - 6:15 with free hot cocoa for the first 100 in attendance.
KCRG.com
Linn County Public Health offering free, at-home STI tests
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Public Health Department is aiming to lower barriers for people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI). They partnered with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Lets Get Checked to offer STI testing you can do in your own home.
