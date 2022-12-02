ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Emergency Management adds sirens, cities to outdoor warning system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional locations throughout rural Linn County, Iowa. More people will be hearing sirens being sounded during the monthly test. The seven locations are:. Palisades Kepler State Park. Intersection...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids

Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City

University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire

Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
CASCADE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hiawatha holds Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market on December 7

Hiawatha — The City of Hiawatha will be holding a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and a Holiday Market on December 7. Local vendors will be at the Community Center from 5p.m. to 8p.m. with free cookies from Crumbl Cookie. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures in Village Center Plaza from 5:30 - 6:15 with free hot cocoa for the first 100 in attendance.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Public Health offering free, at-home STI tests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Public Health Department is aiming to lower barriers for people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI). They partnered with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Lets Get Checked to offer STI testing you can do in your own home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

