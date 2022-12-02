ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating report of missing 37-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens says it is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old person. According to authorities, they received the report on December 3, after family members said they last saw Nicole McCartney around 8:00 AM on December 2. Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured from shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police were on scene investigating the shooting of a man on the 500 block of Woodbine St. Authorities say that the report of shots fired came in at around 2:44 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officials arrived on scene, they say that they discovered...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing York County man safely located

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 86-year-old James Garrison has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old James Garrison. According to a Tweet by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Fairview Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says

READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

School bus crashes on icy road in Mifflin County

Mifflin County, Pa. (WHP) — No one was injured after a school bus hit a patch of black ice Tuesday morning and crashed, officials say. District officials say it happened around 7:00 AM on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. According to Mifflin County School District Superintendent Van Varner,...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman dead after crashing car with 8 people inside in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident where she lost control of her car and slammed into a tree. According to the York County Coroner, the 59-year-old driver had been riding with eight other passengers on the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:56 a.m. this morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

WellSpan Health breaks ground on new health center in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — WellSpan Health broke ground Tuesday on a new health center being constructed in Franklin County. Located on the Penn National Golf Club and residential community, the health center will expand access to care and services to the Mont Alto and Fayetteville communities. Once completed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy