FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident where she lost control of her car and slammed into a tree. According to the York County Coroner, the 59-year-old driver had been riding with eight other passengers on the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:56 a.m. this morning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO