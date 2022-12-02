Read full article on original website
local21news.com
PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
local21news.com
Wanted felon taken into custody following brief foot chase in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a wanted man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the Sheetz store on the 1700 block of Millersville Road. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, it was alerted that PA State Probation and Parole was following a...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man charged after incident involving unlawful contact with a minor, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police was made aware of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor on August 8. Police immediately started investigating the incident. On December 2, police say they arrested Eduardo Montalvo on numerous felony charges for his involvement with the incident.
local21news.com
Police investigating report of missing 37-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens says it is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old person. According to authorities, they received the report on December 3, after family members said they last saw Nicole McCartney around 8:00 AM on December 2. Police say...
local21news.com
One injured from shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police were on scene investigating the shooting of a man on the 500 block of Woodbine St. Authorities say that the report of shots fired came in at around 2:44 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officials arrived on scene, they say that they discovered...
local21news.com
Man charged with false imprisonment of a minor, number of other charges, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is facing a number of charges, including false imprisonment of a minor and two counts of indecent assault of a person under 13. The New Holland Police Department says they were notified of an incident involving unlawful...
local21news.com
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing York County man safely located
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 86-year-old James Garrison has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old James Garrison. According to a Tweet by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Fairview Township...
local21news.com
Police looking to identify person regarding a hit-and-run accident in Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A hit-and-run accident on November 5 is being investigated by the Camp Hill Police Department. According to police, the accident took place at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The person in the picture was seen running from the scene, police say.
local21news.com
Woman, two babies killed in Franklin County crash, State Police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police in Franklin County say a 59-year woman and two baby girls were killed in a crash on Sunday, December 4, just before 2:00 AM. According to authorities, it happened on Little Cove Road in Warren Township. Police say a vehicle was traveling...
local21news.com
Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
local21news.com
State cracks down on drug delivery resulting in death offenses, new data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - The opioid epidemic peaked in 2017 and has since evolved into an overdose epidemic, officials say. Advocates believe handling overdoses is the first piece to solving the crisis but enforcement plays a critical role as well. “Anytime we have a fatal overdose, [investigators] are going to...
local21news.com
17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says
READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
local21news.com
Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
local21news.com
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
local21news.com
School bus crashes on icy road in Mifflin County
Mifflin County, Pa. (WHP) — No one was injured after a school bus hit a patch of black ice Tuesday morning and crashed, officials say. District officials say it happened around 7:00 AM on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. According to Mifflin County School District Superintendent Van Varner,...
local21news.com
Woman dead after crashing car with 8 people inside in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident where she lost control of her car and slammed into a tree. According to the York County Coroner, the 59-year-old driver had been riding with eight other passengers on the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:56 a.m. this morning.
local21news.com
Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
local21news.com
Animals killed, wildlife center destroyed in Monday morning fire
WAYNE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Multiple animals were killed as the result of a fire at a wildlife center in Schuylkill County on Monday. Crews responded to the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township around 8:15 AM for a reported fire. Officials say black smoke and heavy...
local21news.com
WellSpan Health breaks ground on new health center in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — WellSpan Health broke ground Tuesday on a new health center being constructed in Franklin County. Located on the Penn National Golf Club and residential community, the health center will expand access to care and services to the Mont Alto and Fayetteville communities. Once completed...
