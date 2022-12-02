Read full article on original website
System malfunction triggers active shooter alarm at KVCC
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter alarm sounded at Kalamazoo Valley Community College Tuesday, due to a "system malfunction," representatives said. Today's news: Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam. The alarm also went off at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, according to the museum's post...
Local organization gives back to nonprofits in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
WEST MICHIGAN — Spherion Battle Creek is looking to give back during this holiday season through their annual giveback program. Two $500 checks were presented Tuesday to a couple of non-profit organizations in West Michigan, The Haven of Rest Ministries and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Spherion's Community Giveback Program...
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
City of Kalamazoo introduces largest proposed budget to date
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The overall proposed 2023 budget for the City of Kalamazoo marked the largest budget to date with expenditures estimated at $299.9 million, according to city officials. It represents an increase of 22.2% from the 2022 adopted budget total expenditures, according to the city, which is related...
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
Artists invited to submit proposals for Ford International Airport aerial art
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport requested proposals for permanent hanging art to be displayed in their newly expanded Concourse A. The selected piece of art is expected to be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, and will be visible from many angles, creating a sense of circulation, according to a representative from Ford International Airport.
South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
Ascension Borgess nurses can call for a strike
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nurses working at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike, Tuesday evening. Continued: Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses. A vote of 86% were in favor, but a simple majority was required for...
$51.5 million multi-family housing development coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Magnus Capital Partners is anticipated to break ground on a new $51.5 million multi-family housing development called HoM Flats at Maynard in December. The property along 12.75 acres of Lake Michigan Drive NW is expected to provide new housing opportunities for residents in the area.
KDPS investigating a shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
Kalamazoo's annual 'Underwear Party' collects clothing for those in need
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In an effort to keep the community warm this winter, Ministry with Community kicked off their Underwear Party Week Monday. Helping the community: Salvation Army 18-hour bell ringing marathon raises over $9,000. "This is our 23rd year of doing this. The community comes together every single...
Calhoun County deputy helps man in cold weather, provides medical assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Tuesday morning, a 69-year-old man was found lying on the ground in the area of Begg Park located in the City of Springfield, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department. He was found by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Deputy Maccah Mcghee. The man walked away from...
Multiple stolen items found at Comstock Township residence, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies found multiple stolen items, including two stolen vehicles on Monday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were in the area of E MN Avenue and S 29th Street when they found a travel trailer behind a residence in the area of S 29th Street, according to the sheriff's office.
Harmful algae bloom advisory lifted for Allegan County's Swan Lake
CHESIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A harmful algae bloom advisory issued for Swan Lake in July was lifted Monday due to colder weather, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The advisory was issued because of the presence of harmful algae blooms, but cooler weather often reduces or stops the...
Kalamazoo city commissioners approve $1 million in ARPA funding for affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is investing in affordable housing for low-income residents. Commissioners unanimously approving $1,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward 14 single-family homes in the city. The City has determined approximately $5.5 million of the Kalamazoo's $38.9 million ARPA funds will...
A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton
LAWTON, Mich. — The Village of Lawton is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season. Community members, residents, and volunteers gathered on Sunday to decorate parts of downtown Lawton for their lighting ceremony on Dec. 9. A massive 30 foot tree was delivered to the downtown area, courtesy of...
