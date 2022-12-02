ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

WWMT

System malfunction triggers active shooter alarm at KVCC

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter alarm sounded at Kalamazoo Valley Community College Tuesday, due to a "system malfunction," representatives said. Today's news: Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam. The alarm also went off at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, according to the museum's post...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Local organization gives back to nonprofits in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

WEST MICHIGAN — Spherion Battle Creek is looking to give back during this holiday season through their annual giveback program. Two $500 checks were presented Tuesday to a couple of non-profit organizations in West Michigan, The Haven of Rest Ministries and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Spherion's Community Giveback Program...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo introduces largest proposed budget to date

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The overall proposed 2023 budget for the City of Kalamazoo marked the largest budget to date with expenditures estimated at $299.9 million, according to city officials. It represents an increase of 22.2% from the 2022 adopted budget total expenditures, according to the city, which is related...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Artists invited to submit proposals for Ford International Airport aerial art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport requested proposals for permanent hanging art to be displayed in their newly expanded Concourse A. The selected piece of art is expected to be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, and will be visible from many angles, creating a sense of circulation, according to a representative from Ford International Airport.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess nurses can call for a strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nurses working at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike, Tuesday evening. Continued: Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses. A vote of 86% were in favor, but a simple majority was required for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

$51.5 million multi-family housing development coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Magnus Capital Partners is anticipated to break ground on a new $51.5 million multi-family housing development called HoM Flats at Maynard in December. The property along 12.75 acres of Lake Michigan Drive NW is expected to provide new housing opportunities for residents in the area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

KDPS investigating a shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's annual 'Underwear Party' collects clothing for those in need

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In an effort to keep the community warm this winter, Ministry with Community kicked off their Underwear Party Week Monday. Helping the community: Salvation Army 18-hour bell ringing marathon raises over $9,000. "This is our 23rd year of doing this. The community comes together every single...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Multiple stolen items found at Comstock Township residence, deputies say

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies found multiple stolen items, including two stolen vehicles on Monday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were in the area of E MN Avenue and S 29th Street when they found a travel trailer behind a residence in the area of S 29th Street, according to the sheriff's office.
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton

LAWTON, Mich. — The Village of Lawton is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season. Community members, residents, and volunteers gathered on Sunday to decorate parts of downtown Lawton for their lighting ceremony on Dec. 9. A massive 30 foot tree was delivered to the downtown area, courtesy of...
LAWTON, MI

