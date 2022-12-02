Read full article on original website
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Pancakes with the Grinch event to be held in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department have partnered to host a fun holiday event for the community. The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held at the Riverfront on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be free pancakes,...
City of Barling hosting coat and shoe drive to help keep children warm this winter
BARLING, Ark. — The City of Barling is hosting 'Project Warm', a coat and shoe drive for Barling Elementary children. They are accepting new coats and shoes with tags until Dec. 14. If you don't have time to get either of these items, the city is accepting cash and offers to do the shopping for you!
Fort Smith National Cemetry hosts annual 'Christmas Honors' ceremony
FORT SMITH, Ark. — This holiday season, families, friends, and volunteers transformed the Fort Smith national cemetery by placing 17,000 wreaths across 32 acres on headstones to honor veterans. "We just realized it's just surely never going to be an adequate way to adequately thank the veterans for all...
Springdale gym promotes non-violence through boxing
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hunger & Action Gym hosted their Guns Down Gloves Up Amateur Boxing event on Saturday, Dec. 3, showcasing local boxers. Mariano Quinones, the owner of the gym, says this gives the families of boxers a chance to finally participate. "Our kids here get to have their...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Van Buren's ice skating rink now open
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The hours of operation are as follows:. Thursdays 5-9 p.m. Fridays 5-10 p.m. Saturdays...
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
mypulsenews.com
KCS Holiday Express pulling into Mena on December 7
A reminder that the 2022 KCS Holiday Express train will return to Mena this year. Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. The festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families. Visitors can board the train, meet Santa and his elves, and tour the inside of three cars. The KCS Holiday Express is free to the public.
Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions
ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:. As of the...
Peacemaker Festival announces 2023 lineup
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival is a popular non-profit set in Downtown Fort Smith that has historically brought the area together, and judging from social media response to its 2023 setlist, next year will be no exception.
Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after four years
In remembrance of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove, the historic battlefield put together Arkansas' largest Civil War reenactment after four years.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
KHBS
Fort Smith pharmacy keeps drive-thru open after vehicles damages building
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A car smashed into a Fort Smith pharmacy Monday, the owner told 40/29 News. A driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove into the Health Depot. No one was hurt. The city inspector looked at the building and said it is...
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
Volunteers needed for 14th annual Christmas Honors in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Every December since 2009, Fort Smith citizens have been invited to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our nation at the annual Christmas Honors event. Families, friends, and volunteers will transform the Fort Smith National Cemetery by placing a wreath on each of...
KYTV
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
