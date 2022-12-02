ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Springdale gym promotes non-violence through boxing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hunger & Action Gym hosted their Guns Down Gloves Up Amateur Boxing event on Saturday, Dec. 3, showcasing local boxers. Mariano Quinones, the owner of the gym, says this gives the families of boxers a chance to finally participate. "Our kids here get to have their...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Van Buren's ice skating rink now open

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The hours of operation are as follows:. Thursdays 5-9 p.m. Fridays 5-10 p.m. Saturdays...
VAN BUREN, AR
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
KCS Holiday Express pulling into Mena on December 7

A reminder that the 2022 KCS Holiday Express train will return to Mena this year. Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. The festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families. Visitors can board the train, meet Santa and his elves, and tour the inside of three cars. The KCS Holiday Express is free to the public.
MENA, AR
Peacemaker Festival announces 2023 lineup

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival is a popular non-profit set in Downtown Fort Smith that has historically brought the area together, and judging from social media response to its 2023 setlist, next year will be no exception.
FORT SMITH, AR
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let's find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fort Smith local news

