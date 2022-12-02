ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

NewsRadio WILK

Two fires under investigation in NEPA

A fire claimed the lives of dozens of animals at a wildlife sanctuary in one part of Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 8am yesterday morning at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township near Schuylkill Haven. The building has been deemed a total loss. Red Creek, which has been serving the area for 30 years, is currently accepting donations to rebuild at their website redcreekwildlifecenter.com. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)

A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace

ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
homenewspa.com

Santa visits Northampton Borough during tree lighting ceremony

On Sunday, December 4, the Borough of Northampton held its annual tree lighting ceremony with several special guests at the triangle on Main Street and Laubach Avenue. Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst introduced the Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy first as they put on a magical rendition of a scene from “The Nutcracker.” Brobst called it: “Another Hallmark moment.”
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
KUNKLETOWN, PA

