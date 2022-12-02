Read full article on original website
Two fires under investigation in NEPA
A fire claimed the lives of dozens of animals at a wildlife sanctuary in one part of Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 8am yesterday morning at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township near Schuylkill Haven. The building has been deemed a total loss. Red Creek, which has been serving the area for 30 years, is currently accepting donations to rebuild at their website redcreekwildlifecenter.com. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
Easton school bus involved in crash in Palmer Township, authorities say (UPDATE)
An Easton Area School District bus carrying about 30 high school students was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Palmer Township but no children were hurt, authorities say. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Tatamy Road near Northwood Avenue, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor and...
Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)
A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
Missing Woman Wanted On Drug Charges In Chester County Thought To Be In Harrisburg: Authorities
A 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday is wanted on drug charges filed Saturday, authorities say. The Pennsylvania state police are searching for Nicole Elizabeth McCartney of Millersburg who was last seen by her family members in Upper Paxton Township on Dec. 2 around 8 a.m. On Dec....
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school.
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the standing street sign in Pottsville […]
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 309 near Interstate 78
A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 309 near Interstate 78 Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted just before 7 a.m. Monday that the tractor trailer flipped over on Route 309 near Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township. A photo shows...
homenewspa.com
Santa visits Northampton Borough during tree lighting ceremony
On Sunday, December 4, the Borough of Northampton held its annual tree lighting ceremony with several special guests at the triangle on Main Street and Laubach Avenue. Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst introduced the Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy first as they put on a magical rendition of a scene from “The Nutcracker.” Brobst called it: “Another Hallmark moment.”
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
