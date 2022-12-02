A fire claimed the lives of dozens of animals at a wildlife sanctuary in one part of Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 8am yesterday morning at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township near Schuylkill Haven. The building has been deemed a total loss. Red Creek, which has been serving the area for 30 years, is currently accepting donations to rebuild at their website redcreekwildlifecenter.com. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO