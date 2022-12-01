Read full article on original website
THE ALLENTOWN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING – Janel Spiegel
Review & Photos by: Janel Spiegel. “Hot Chocolate • Carriage Rides • Live Entertainment from Dieruff & Allen bands • Toys 4 Tots • S’more Pits…. and more! Free & Open to the public!”. Hosted by The Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, Lehigh Valley Chamber,...
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Environmental group wants a pause on felling street trees in Palmer Township
The Palmer Township Shade Tree Commission wants a moratorium on felling trees. The moratorium would allow the commission time to make several amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance, which could include homeowner responsibility for replacing trees that are cut down, commission Chairwoman Jamie Collins told the board of supervisors Tuesday.
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Nazareth Area Chamber to Host Nazareth Tree Lighting Ceremony & Christmas in Nazareth
The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a fun-filled holiday weekend in the Borough of Nazareth. “We are very excited for the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas in Nazareth,” commented Nicole Miles, manager of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing together the Nazareth community for such a wonderful two-day event makes this time of year extra special. Lighting the tree with the help of All Things Brielle, DJ Reilly, our Chamber spokespeople, local officials, and Nazareth Moravian Church on their 275th Anniversary, and pulling together a fantastic community-wide Christmas in Nazareth celebration on Saturday really highlights the historical importance of Nazareth and the contemporary advantage of living here. We hope all Nazareth residents, as well as our neighbors throughout the Lehigh Valley, will come out to enjoy the numerous events and festivities on December 9th and 10th. It is the perfect way to get fully into the holiday spirit.”
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Best Hospital In Bethlehem
Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
Trexler Nature Preserve increases mountain biking trails by nearly 50%
“Jack O’ Diamonds” was General Henry Clay Trexler’s favorite horse. Now, it might be your favorite mountain biking trail. The 1.75 miles of flow trail, named for Trexler’s horse, was added to the Trexler Nature Preserve’s existing 4 miles of mountain biking trails in November, according to a release, growing the preserve’s dedicated trail mileage in the preserve’s north range by nearly 50%.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.
Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival
Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.
