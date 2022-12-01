ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thevalleyledger.com

THE ALLENTOWN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING – Janel Spiegel

Review & Photos by: Janel Spiegel. “Hot Chocolate • Carriage Rides • Live Entertainment from Dieruff & Allen bands • Toys 4 Tots • S’more Pits…. and more! Free & Open to the public!”. Hosted by The Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, Lehigh Valley Chamber,...
Newswatch 16

Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
WFMZ-TV Online

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Chamber to Host Nazareth Tree Lighting Ceremony & Christmas in Nazareth

The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a fun-filled holiday weekend in the Borough of Nazareth. “We are very excited for the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas in Nazareth,” commented Nicole Miles, manager of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing together the Nazareth community for such a wonderful two-day event makes this time of year extra special. Lighting the tree with the help of All Things Brielle, DJ Reilly, our Chamber spokespeople, local officials, and Nazareth Moravian Church on their 275th Anniversary, and pulling together a fantastic community-wide Christmas in Nazareth celebration on Saturday really highlights the historical importance of Nazareth and the contemporary advantage of living here. We hope all Nazareth residents, as well as our neighbors throughout the Lehigh Valley, will come out to enjoy the numerous events and festivities on December 9th and 10th. It is the perfect way to get fully into the holiday spirit.”
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Bethlehem

Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Trexler Nature Preserve increases mountain biking trails by nearly 50%

“Jack O’ Diamonds” was General Henry Clay Trexler’s favorite horse. Now, it might be your favorite mountain biking trail. The 1.75 miles of flow trail, named for Trexler’s horse, was added to the Trexler Nature Preserve’s existing 4 miles of mountain biking trails in November, according to a release, growing the preserve’s dedicated trail mileage in the preserve’s north range by nearly 50%.
WFMZ-TV Online

Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
abc27.com

Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
fssfalcon.org

Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice

CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
Newswatch 16

Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
LehighValleyLive.com

Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.

Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
LehighValleyLive.com

Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival

Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.

