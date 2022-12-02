Read full article on original website
PV Grads: Irianna Keith
My former high school teacher (Cedric McLaughlin) and former career counselor contributed to my interest in Prairie View. They were alumni, and we often took field trips to the university twice every year. I made sure I attended every trip any chance I got to. I enjoyed coming and touring the place to the point I just fell in love with the institution. Now, it is a place I can call home.
PV Grads: Kenedi Hines
Growing up as the youngest of three, I watched my older siblings attend and graduate from Prairie View A&M University. They have moved on and now have fulfilling lives. Although I was accepted to various colleges across Texas, seeing the traditions, unity, and creativity that thrives within Prairie View ultimately drew me towards choosing PV as my college home.
PV Grad with a passion for poetry eyes career in politics, presidency
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Graduating Prairie View A&M University senior Marie Christi Boyd, who goes by her middle name, has two passions in life: politics and poetry. Poetry “softens” the harsh realities of politics, says the 25-year-old from Lake Charles, Louisiana, who graduates this December with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Boyd, who transferred to PVAMU from Lone Star College-North Harris last year, also has an associate’s degree in psychology.
PV Grad Demoree Sanye Amarie Nugent: ‘I am my own superhero.’
When I was young, all the kids at my school were in extracurricular activities like sports, dance or music. I was always interested in partaking in these activities, but being a shy kid had its drawbacks. That was until my parents called me asking if I would like to join a recreational soccer team for my age group. Without hesitation, I immediately said yes, solely because I would then be a part of the “cool kids” who participated in these activities. Obviously, as an 11-year-old, I did not know how much that day would have an impact on my life.
