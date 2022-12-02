When I was young, all the kids at my school were in extracurricular activities like sports, dance or music. I was always interested in partaking in these activities, but being a shy kid had its drawbacks. That was until my parents called me asking if I would like to join a recreational soccer team for my age group. Without hesitation, I immediately said yes, solely because I would then be a part of the “cool kids” who participated in these activities. Obviously, as an 11-year-old, I did not know how much that day would have an impact on my life.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO