Greenville, SC

Preparations underway for Greenville Christmas parade

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is getting in the holiday spirit by preparing for the city’s Christmas parade.

The Poinsettia Christmas Parade will be Saturday at 6 p.m. along S Main Street.

The following will be closed throughout the day:

Road closure map for the Greenville Christmas parade

There is no admission fee for the parade.

