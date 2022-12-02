ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ethan Allen Design Studio to host grand opening party December 8

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jx2WR_0jVZq6GD00

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ethan Allen is back in Syracuse! After nearly 35 years, the Roth Family’s Ethan Allen reopened on November 30 at the Marshall’s plaza in Dewitt.

The new Ethan Allen personalized experienced based design studio is hosting a grand opening party from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana

The general public is allowed to stop in and meet the design team, enjoy complimentary food provide by Chef Averie Riel owner of the Local Farm Table, Crave Cookies, among other food vendors, including entertainment provided by Breakthrough Entertainment.

Bob and Bud Roth are graduates of Nottingham High School who started their Ethan Allen careers in 1965 across from the Camillus Plaza as the Roth Brother’s manor house, expanding into Dewitt in 1968 and again into Victor in 1972.

After leaving the Syracuse market in 1988, they are back in 2022.

“We are bringing Ethan Allen back to the Syracuse community in an impactful way by opening a personalized experienced based design studio with three incredibly talented interior designers!  We are unlike a typical furniture store with tons and tons of product and furniture salespeople.  We show selected pieces to showcase our range of styles and quality and offer all of the Ethan Allen programs and have 1000’s of samples on hand so you can touch and feel fabrics, wood samples, accessories – so that you know the textures, feel and quality of exactly what you are customer building,” said 3rd generation owner, Jared Roth. “We utilize technology:  with our touch screen and Ethan Allen 3D floor planning tool where we can show you exactly what your EA pieces will look like in your own space before you order. Our designers offer both in-home and in-studio appointments.”

If you want to schedule an appointment with the design team to help you in designing your home or apartment, they are open Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CXTec is moving headquarters to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse. CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure. The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina. Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tickets on sale now for Broadway in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year, you can give your Broadway loving mom, sister, brother or dad tickets to a Broadway show in Syracuse! The remaining shows of the 2022-2023 M&T Bank Broadway Season are on sale Monday, December 5 just in time for the Holidays. Tickets can be purchased at the Landmark Box Office, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

2023 St. Patrick’s Parade theme, Grand Marshals, and Gael of the Year will be announced Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is hosting the St. Patrick’s Parade and Grand Marshal Announcement on Wednesday, December 7 at Kitty Hoynes Pub in Syracuse. The Syracuse community can come and find out what’s new for the 41st St. Patrick’s Parade, the theme, the Grand Marshal, Gael of the Year, and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

American Red Cross to host Real Heroes event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting “American Red Cross Real Heroes” on Wednesday, December 7 to honor heroes in the Central New York Community. The event starts at 12:00 p.m. in the Finger Lakes Ballroom at the Syracuse Marriott Downtown on 100 E […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Syracuse show in April

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Monday, November 5, they will be playing a show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Friday, April 14 as part of their 2023 world tour. The band will be accompanied by The Strokes, who also opened for RHCP on their 2022 stadium tour, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CNY Arts presents: Dasher’s Magical Gift on December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Arts’ original holiday ballet show “Dasher’s Magical Gift” is back for its seventh annual production with two matinee performances scheduled for Saturday, December 10 in Syracuse. The performances include one show at 11:00 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m. at the OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater on 800 S State […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Turning Stone’s Skana: Spa to Celebrate its 16th Anniversary

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Turning Stone Resort Casino’s spa, Skana, is celebrating nearly two decades of being open with a Sweet 16 deal for guests December 5 through 11. During the special anniversary week, guests visiting Skana will receive a special Sweet 16 chocolate made by Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team as well the chance […]
VERONA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

DEC awards $567,500 to New York areas for zero-emission vehicles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $567,500 has been awarded to municipalities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles, according to NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. The money has been awarded through the DEC’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program and will go towards zero-emission light and medium-duty fleet vehicles including vans, trucks and minibusses. The DEC […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dollar DeSTEMber Days presented by Micron opens today at The MOST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The MOST’s DeSTEMber month presented by Micron kicks off Thursday, December 1, in what will include a select number of “Dollar DeSTEMber Days.” DeSTEMber is a month-long celebration held in December that includes fun STEM activities on Thursdays and Fridays at a discounted admission of $1. Tickets for Dollar DeSTEMber days […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
BREWERTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oncenter will be transformed into a Dinosaur Adventure on December 3 and 4! Guests will have a rare opportunity to see prehistoric exhibits for the entire family and travel back 65 million years for the fun. Although many enjoy the giant dinosaurs, the event will also feature the newest dinosaurs […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University Event Parking goes cashless on December 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6. On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Holiday Nights at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo return

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends of the Zoo’s annual Holiday Nights starts this Friday, December 2 at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. The Friends of the Zoo Holiday Nights will start at 5:00 p.m. and go till 8:00 p.m. then every Friday and Saturday till December 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Presented by Amazon, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy