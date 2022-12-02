Ethan Allen Design Studio to host grand opening party December 8

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ethan Allen is back in Syracuse! After nearly 35 years, the Roth Family’s Ethan Allen reopened on November 30 at the Marshall’s plaza in Dewitt.

The new Ethan Allen personalized experienced based design studio is hosting a grand opening party from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The general public is allowed to stop in and meet the design team, enjoy complimentary food provide by Chef Averie Riel owner of the Local Farm Table, Crave Cookies, among other food vendors, including entertainment provided by Breakthrough Entertainment.

Bob and Bud Roth are graduates of Nottingham High School who started their Ethan Allen careers in 1965 across from the Camillus Plaza as the Roth Brother’s manor house, expanding into Dewitt in 1968 and again into Victor in 1972.

After leaving the Syracuse market in 1988, they are back in 2022.

“We are bringing Ethan Allen back to the Syracuse community in an impactful way by opening a personalized experienced based design studio with three incredibly talented interior designers! We are unlike a typical furniture store with tons and tons of product and furniture salespeople. We show selected pieces to showcase our range of styles and quality and offer all of the Ethan Allen programs and have 1000’s of samples on hand so you can touch and feel fabrics, wood samples, accessories – so that you know the textures, feel and quality of exactly what you are customer building,” said 3rd generation owner, Jared Roth. “We utilize technology: with our touch screen and Ethan Allen 3D floor planning tool where we can show you exactly what your EA pieces will look like in your own space before you order. Our designers offer both in-home and in-studio appointments.”

If you want to schedule an appointment with the design team to help you in designing your home or apartment, they are open Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

