Quincy, MA

Boston

Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston

The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
BOSTON, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold

JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office

Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
BURLINGTON, MA
talontribune.com

Waltham High Walks Out

One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
WALTHAM, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thequincysun.com

Victoria H. Kingsley, 68

Victoria H. Kingsley, 68, of Quincy, passed away Dec. 4th, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Keith Kelly, her daughter Miranda Kelly and son-in-law Joe Dempsey (of Stuttgart, Germany), and her son Trevor Kelly. Sister of the late Pamela Campbell. Victoria studied Economics and Government at...
QUINCY, MA
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Boston

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
BOSTON, MA
thequincysun.com

Elizabeth Whelan, 94

Elizabeth “Bette” Whelan, of Hingham, MA passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 94. The daughter of Walter and Edna Morton, Bette was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH and shortly thereafter her family moved to the Merrymount neighborhood of Quincy, MA. She graduated from Quincy High School and LaSalle University where she majored in Business and upon graduation worked in Finance.
HINGHAM, MA

