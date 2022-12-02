Read full article on original website
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston
The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
hotelnewsresource.com
300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold
JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
fallriverreporter.com
Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
high-profile.com
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office
Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
talontribune.com
Waltham High Walks Out
One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries
Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
nbcboston.com
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
universalhub.com
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters
Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!
Photo by(South Shore Celebration of Lights / YouTube) (MARSHFIELD, MA) For one month only, the historic Marshfield Fairgrounds have been transformed into a magical winter wonderland of festive holiday displays that you won't want to miss!
Turnto10.com
Connecting South Coast to Boston gets closer with completion of Freetown Station
FREETOWN, Mass. (WJAR) — The long-awaited South Coast Rail project giving people in Fall River and New Bedford direct access to Boston is one step closer to completion. Gov. Charlie Baker was joined by state and local officials for the ribbon-cutting Monday at the Freetown Station. They arrived at the new station on a train from Boston.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
thequincysun.com
Victoria H. Kingsley, 68
Victoria H. Kingsley, 68, of Quincy, passed away Dec. 4th, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Keith Kelly, her daughter Miranda Kelly and son-in-law Joe Dempsey (of Stuttgart, Germany), and her son Trevor Kelly. Sister of the late Pamela Campbell. Victoria studied Economics and Government at...
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
thequincysun.com
Elizabeth Whelan, 94
Elizabeth “Bette” Whelan, of Hingham, MA passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 94. The daughter of Walter and Edna Morton, Bette was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH and shortly thereafter her family moved to the Merrymount neighborhood of Quincy, MA. She graduated from Quincy High School and LaSalle University where she majored in Business and upon graduation worked in Finance.
