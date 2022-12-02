Read full article on original website
Collider
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Collider
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in December 2022
These seven new films to Hulu this month explore the depth of familial and otherwise social relationships with prodding, akin to starting a fire in the coldest of winters. While some of these films dip into work bonds and others into the intimate sphere, all engagements are fraying or frayed, so what we see are the cracks on display. There are a few films that expand this inquiry, querying humans’ relationships to nature and animal life. What happens when we get close, or too close?
Collider
‘La Llorona’: How Two Films Handled the Same Legend in One Year
In 2019, two separate adaptations of the Latin American legend of La Llorona were released. The first film to release was part of the ongoing Conjuring Universe called The Curse of La Llorona, which widened the world of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) more than ever. The other film premiered on the horror streaming service Shudder, simply titled La Llorona, from Guatemalan director Jayro Bustamente. While the two films could not be more different, why did they happen to occur at the same time?
Collider
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
Collider
10 Best Jim Parsons Movies and Shows to Watch Ahead of ‘Spoiler Alert’
Spoiler Alert is the upcoming biographical romantic drama that will cover the final 11 months of Manhattan photographer Kit Cowan's life through the eyes of his 14-year partner and, eventually, his spouse, Michael Ausiello. The film will mark Jim Parsons' return to the big screen after his latest feature film, The Boys in the Band, in 2020.
Collider
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Angela Bassett Revealed She Filmed a Scene with [SPOILER]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently doing a number at the box office. And just like its predecessor, Black Panther, the film has received a wide range of positive reviews. The Ryan Coogler-directed film had the difficult task of paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa while at the same time crafting a new path forward. The success enjoyed by the film so far can be traced back to the exceptional performances put in by the cast members. Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, has seen her performance in the film generate award buzz. Now, the actress who played a grieving mother and queen has spoken about a scene she had filmed with T’Challa’s son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun).
Collider
'Willow' Wields Tired Fantasy Tropes to Its Advantage
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of Willow. 1988’s Willow remains a cult classic for good reason, holding strong as a highly-entertaining fantasy story with a unique setting and a cast of sympathetic characters. However, as much as we love the movie, we must admit Willow is a fruit of its time regarding female representation. That’s because the only female protagonist, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), is a fierce warrior that abandons her duties just because Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) says a few sweet words to her. While we are sympathetic to the effects a young and shirtless Kilmer can have on the mind, that doesn’t excuse Willow from reproducing some nasty clichés regarding women being unable to resist the charms of a handsome scoundrel that steals a kiss.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Is Sure Video Game Fans Will Love the Series
Running from clickers and headed toward the Fireflies, HBO has adapted the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. As usually happens when a property is being adapted for on-screen consumption, fans of the original video game have voiced concerns about just how well the series will perform when compared to the source material. Bella Ramsey who stars in the series as Ellie has tried to reassure fans that the work they have done will live up to expectations.
Collider
Kate Winslet Says 'The Holiday' Sequel Is Not Happening
In devastating news that is sure to ruin the Christmas frivolities for millions across the globe, a pair of Grinches in the shape of Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet have left a rumor-killing lump of coal in the stockings of fans as they have both spoken out to pour cold water on speculation that a sequel to their hit 2006 seasonal romantic comedy, The Holiday, would be beginning work on a sequel early next year.
Collider
Robert De Niro & Al Pacino Delivered an Acting Masterclass in 'Heat's Diner Scene
Whether you want to call it an adage, an old saying, or an axiom, the phrase, "iron sharpens iron" has never been more true than it was in Michal Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat. In particular, the diner scene featuring two of greatest actors in the last 50 years, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Getting these two titans of the silver screen to work together on the same project was a major coup for Mann, and the director delivered a six-minute scene that provided a forum for the two to go tete a tete in a moment that brought out the best in each. It is still a masterclass that should be used by any acting teacher worth their salt. Despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II in 1974, it was the first time that the Hollywood icons would share a scene together, and it delivered on every level because of the way Mann prepared for such an enormous clash of the titans.
Collider
The 'Terrifier' Series Proves the Grindhouse Is Still Alive and Profitable
In the entire history of film, the moving image has never been clearer! Forget HD, movies are being shot in 8K, IMAX, and more! Every time there is an advancement in image technology, it seems as though we've reached the pinnacle of what is capable in potential resolution, only to top ourselves shortly after. But how good of a thing is this really? For documentary filmmaking, this is wonderful. Having the chance to capture the world around us in a clarity that places audiences at the bases of volcanoes or in outer space is a dream. But what about blockbuster filmmaking? Well, I guess it depends on the type of movie that you're making. Modern audiences seem trained to expect the crystal clear digital images found both in big budget tent pole features and surprise indie hits, but these very audiences are also starting to prove otherwise. This fall, an independent horror sensation rolled into theaters and rocked the Halloween season harder than any other - Terrifier 2, directed by Damien Leone. It's a movie that had a $250,000 budget, yet went on to gross $11.5 million dollars at the box office. More than anything, Terrifier 2 proves that no matter what budget a movie has, if big scares are promised, people will show up in droves.
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Collider
‘Violent Night’ Debuts With $13.3 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Buoyed by positive critical and public reception, Universal’s action comedy Violent Night is poised to earn over $20 million at the global box office in its opening weekend. The film is playing in over 3,600 domestic theaters, and in 72 international markets. With an estimated $13.3 million domestically and...
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Trailer Breakdown: A Post-Apocalyptic World Where Family Is Key
Editor's Note: The following contains likely spoilers for the first few episodes of The Last of Us. The long-awaited trailer for HBO's adaptation of the acclaimed Playstation video game The Last of Us is finally here. Developed for TV by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and writer of the original game, Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us has become one of the most hotly anticipated series of the coming year, thanks in no small part to its star-studded cast, featuring Parks & Rec's Nick Offerman as Bill, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, as Joel. Whether you're unfamiliar with the original game or are already a diehard TLOU fanatic, this article will break down and explain the key details showcased in the first official trailer of The Last of Us series.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast Shares Set Images and Behind the Scenes Stories in New Video
Netflix shared a light-hearted video of the cast of Wednesday’having fun together even when the cameras stopped recording. It has just been two weeks since Wednesday started streaming and viewers can’t get enough of Tim Burton’s take on the only daughter of the Addams Family. With 341.2 million hours of views in its first week, the show has dethroned Stranger Things to hold the record for most viewership of an English-language series in a week. This has propelled gen-z scream queen Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, and the series' cast into the spotlight.
Collider
Margot Robbie Wants to Put Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Romance on the Big Screen
Fresh from the news that Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies, the Australian actress has now spoken publicly for the first time, following the news that her director on The Suicide Squad — James Gunn — had been tapped to take over as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.
