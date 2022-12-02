Read full article on original website
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Mixon is highly unlikely to play on Sunday but the Bengals have not ruled him out yet. According to Dan Graziano, something would have to change between now and this afternoon's kickoff for Mixon to be cleared to play. If Mixon is ruled out, Samaje Perine would handle an increased workload against the Chiefs.
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gary Harris (hamstring) out again for Orlando on Wednesday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harris continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Mo Bamba (back) not listed on Orlando's Wednesday injury report
Orlando Magic forward Mohamed Bamba (back) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After a five game absence with back pain, Bamba is on track to return on Wednesday. Expect the 24-year old to take some playing time from Moritz Wagner against a Clippers' team ranked 28th (47.3) in FanDuel points allowed to power forwards.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 14
Most fantasy leagues have just one week left in the regular season. It's crunch time. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Grayson Allen (foot) not listed on Milwaukee's Wednesday injury report
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Sacramento Kings. Allen is expected to return after he was forced to miss one game with right plantar fascia soreness. In 25.5 expected minutes, our models project Allen to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Allen's projection...
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
Schefter: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) reportedly does not need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks
According to Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks. Despite earlier reports stating Garoppolo's foot injury was season-ending, doctors determined San Francisco's quarterback would not need surgery while a return could occur if rehab goes well. Expect Brock Purdy to start under center while Garoppolo is sidelined.
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) questionable on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry's availability is currently in question after the veteran experienced left ankle discomfort. Expect Tyler Herro to play more minutes at the guard positions versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating if Lowry is inactive.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) active for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Leonard Fournette (hip) active for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was able to practice in full for tonight's game, so it seems like he should be close to full health against the Saints. He should continue to work alongside rookie Rachaad White in a time share.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
Panthers release Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released Baker Mayfield on Monday. Sam Darnold will start again in Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks and P.J. Walker will be the backup. Mayfield set multiple career-worsts across seven games (six starts) for the Panthers this season, including a 57.8 completion percentage, 2.9% passing touchdown rate, and 5.6 adjusted yards per attempt. Despite Mayfield's poor play, there is speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might sign him after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury.
Mike White to start at quarterback again for Jets in Week 14
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Mike White will remain the team's starting quarterback for their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have looked like a revitalized team with Mike White under center, putting up 53 points in their last two games and nearly taking a win over the Vikings in Week 13. White's abilities will truly be put to the test next week against the Bills' formidable defense, while Joe Flacco continues to operate as the primary backup and Zach Wilson sits.
Bucs rule out Cameron Brate (illness) for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out tight end Cameron Brate (illness) for Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Brate was dealing with a tough non-COVID illness all week, and will take the night off as he recovers. The last time Brate missed games, we saw rookie Cade Otton take over the starting tight end job for the Bucs.
Jaden Ivey starting for Pistons Sunday in place of injured Isaiah Livers
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right shoulder sprain. In his stead on Sunday, it'll be Ivey who gets the nod in the starting five on the wing. Our models...
