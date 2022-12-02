Read full article on original website
Jamestown captures 1st NAIA volleyball championship
SIOUX CITY -- As Corban's Avari Ridgway swung her right arm, Jamestown's Kalli Hegerle and Darienne Johnson simulateously lept high in the air, blocking the ball and sending it back across the net, where it landed inbounds. After scoring the final point of a thrilling five-set match, the Jamestown players...
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
Valley City Police arrest man for DUI after he nearly drives off bridge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Valley City Police responded to a crash early Saturday on the bridge adjacent to the sports bubble and wellness center at Valley City State and found a car hanging dangerously off the edge of the bridge, above the Sheyenne River. Police say 24-year-old Valley...
Peggy Lee – Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown North Dakota – Capitol Records
(Peggy Lee – vocals; Earl Palmer – drums; Artie Butler – arrangements, piano; Michael Martian – piano; Louis Shelton – guitar; Larry Carlton – guitar; Gary Coleman – percussion; Victor Feldman – percussion) Peggy Lee enjoyed a singing career that persevered through...
Dollar General Debate Continues at City Council Meeting
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 5th. There was a public hearing and second reading concerning an ordinance to amend and re-enact Ordinance No. 1556 of the City Code by amending the District Map to change the zoning of Lot 1, Block 1 of Hope Apostolic Addition from R-3 which is a general multiple dwelling district to a C-1 which is a local commercial district. This property is located at 424 4th Avenue NE in Jamestown. This is the property that is being considered by Dollar General for building a location in the city.
