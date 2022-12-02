JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 5th. There was a public hearing and second reading concerning an ordinance to amend and re-enact Ordinance No. 1556 of the City Code by amending the District Map to change the zoning of Lot 1, Block 1 of Hope Apostolic Addition from R-3 which is a general multiple dwelling district to a C-1 which is a local commercial district. This property is located at 424 4th Avenue NE in Jamestown. This is the property that is being considered by Dollar General for building a location in the city.

