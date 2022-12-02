Read full article on original website
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend
NEW YORK — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller “Violent Night” debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters.
There's no $150 Kroger coupon — this is a scam
Kroger is one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States. Since the company was founded in 1883, the brand has grown from a single grocery store in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, to nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states. On Facebook, a third-party website is claiming Kroger is currently giving...
