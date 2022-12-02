Read full article on original website
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
The Lions Finally Get to See Their Gift from the Vikings in Action
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded the No. 12 overall pick as well as No. 46 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 32, 34, and 66. With that 12th overall pick, the Lions proceeded to take Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams. And now, after...
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Mixon is highly unlikely to play on Sunday but the Bengals have not ruled him out yet. According to Dan Graziano, something would have to change between now and this afternoon's kickoff for Mixon to be cleared to play. If Mixon is ruled out, Samaje Perine would handle an increased workload against the Chiefs.
Why Chiefs’ loss to Bengals Sunday had a significant impact on their Super Bowl odds
With the loss, FiveThirtyEight’s numbers say the Chiefs are no longer the favorites to reach the Super Bowl from the AFC.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Here’s what Bengals said about Chiefs, and one comment that caught Patrick Mahomes’ eye
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
numberfire.com
Schefter: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) reportedly does not need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks
According to Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks. Despite earlier reports stating Garoppolo's foot injury was season-ending, doctors determined San Francisco's quarterback would not need surgery while a return could occur if rehab goes well. Expect Brock Purdy to start under center while Garoppolo is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday,. Mayfield will join his third career team after several injuries occurred to their quarterback depth. Expect the 27-year old to at least play a backup role behind Bryce Perkins if Wolford were to miss any time with current neck discomfort.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) active for Tuesday's game versus Dallas
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is on track to return after the veteran was held out seven straight games with a right knee contusion. In 19.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 13.4 FanDuel points. Green's projection...
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) out again for Orlando on Wednesday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harris continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
