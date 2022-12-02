Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Mixon is highly unlikely to play on Sunday but the Bengals have not ruled him out yet. According to Dan Graziano, something would have to change between now and this afternoon's kickoff for Mixon to be cleared to play. If Mixon is ruled out, Samaje Perine would handle an increased workload against the Chiefs.

