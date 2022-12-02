Read full article on original website
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Mixon is highly unlikely to play on Sunday but the Bengals have not ruled him out yet. According to Dan Graziano, something would have to change between now and this afternoon's kickoff for Mixon to be cleared to play. If Mixon is ruled out, Samaje Perine would handle an increased workload against the Chiefs.
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams (knee) doubtful Monday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is doubtful for Monday against the Miami Heat. Williams hasn't played all season, so the doubtful tag suggests that he could be on the verge of making his debut. The Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), John Konchar (toe), and Jake LaRavia (foot) on Monday, so look for Santi Aldama and David Roddy to start and play plenty of minutes on the wings.
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Kenrich Williams (knee) out for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain and will not be available to face Memphis on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
Mike White to start at quarterback again for Jets in Week 14
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Mike White will remain the team's starting quarterback for their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have looked like a revitalized team with Mike White under center, putting up 53 points in their last two games and nearly taking a win over the Vikings in Week 13. White's abilities will truly be put to the test next week against the Bills' formidable defense, while Joe Flacco continues to operate as the primary backup and Zach Wilson sits.
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley is making his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since November 19th. He is considered questionable to face Golden State on Wednesday. If he is active, our models expect him to play 25.7 minutes against the Warriors.
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
Schefter: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) reportedly does not need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks
According to Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks. Despite earlier reports stating Garoppolo's foot injury was season-ending, doctors determined San Francisco's quarterback would not need surgery while a return could occur if rehab goes well. Expect Brock Purdy to start under center while Garoppolo is sidelined.
Gary Harris (hamstring) out again for Orlando on Wednesday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harris continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) active for Tuesday's game versus Dallas
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is on track to return after the veteran was held out seven straight games with a right knee contusion. In 19.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 13.4 FanDuel points. Green's projection...
Mo Bamba (back) not listed on Orlando's Wednesday injury report
Orlando Magic forward Mohamed Bamba (back) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After a five game absence with back pain, Bamba is on track to return on Wednesday. Expect the 24-year old to take some playing time from Moritz Wagner against a Clippers' team ranked 28th (47.3) in FanDuel points allowed to power forwards.
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) questionable on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a glute injury and is questionable to face Charlotte on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
