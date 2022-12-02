ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse

A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate shooting in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Numerous police vehicles were at the scene in the 5200 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive, and authorities had police tape set up along a section of the street. Police at the scene...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Roof collapses after Fort Wayne garage catches fire, spreads to home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was able to get outside safely after a garage caught fire and then spread to a home in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control. When they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the home through an attached breezeway.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of leaving the scene after allegedly crashing into homes

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly abandoning his vehicle after he crashed it into homes in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Abdul Davis, 30, was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Thomas pleads guilty to arson in connection with barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Sherry Thomas, the woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County alongside Joseph Hershberger, pleaded guilty to arson on Monday, according to court documents. Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. The other counts she was charged with, including seven counts of...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy