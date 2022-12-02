Read full article on original website
Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.
Post Register
Nampa man killed in crash
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - A 56-year-old Nampa man died in a car crash Friday morning. Nampa Police say a car crashed into a pole at the corner of 12th Ave Road and Iowa Avenue. The Nampa Police Department, Nampa Fire District and EMS arrived at the scene. They rescued the...
KTVB
Nampa man in jail after shooting at a Kuna party
Victor Muro was arrested and charged with felony eluding and grand theft. Police expect him to face more charges.
Head-on crash on I84 blocks portion of eastbound traffic
BOISE, Idaho — A car crash involving two vehicles Thursday night caused eastbound traffic on I84 to be blocked on portions of the road, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m., near Cole Road in Ada County. According to ISP, a 33-year-old Boise...
Post Register
Caldwell PD SWAT Team makes arrest at suspected drug “stash house”
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Early this morning, the Caldwell Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at a suspected drug “stash house,” on 5000 Ormsby Avenue. This warrant service was the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by investigators assigned to...
Tips, tricks to staying safe while driving in the snow
BOISE, Idaho — Jessica Pearce is not impressed – at least with Idahoans’ ability to drive in bad weather. “We don’t have to freak out over weather,” she said. “We just have to be cautious and safe and follow the rules.”. While many winter...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!
It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
Car runs into front of Boise business
BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police
It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
IDOC seeks reentry center walkaway
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away while on an errand in the community. The post IDOC seeks reentry center walkaway appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
All Aboard! A Magical Christmas Train Is Less Than 6 Hours from Boise
It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since the last Santa Express train rolled through Idaho. Thunder Mountain Express in Horseshoe Bend used to look forward to hosting unforgettable visits to Santa’s Village during November and December. The staff went all out decorating the cars for the holidays, playing festive Christmas tunes throughout the cars and gifting children Christmas coloring books.
Post Register
Endangered Missing Teen sought by BPD
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police detectives and School Resource Officers are looking for a missing teen. Marcus is 17-years old and was last seen near N. Curtis Rd. and W. Emerald St. on November 30, 2022. Marcus is considered endangered because he takes medication that he does not...
Pharmacies across the country and here in Idaho seeing an Amoxicillin shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Across the country and here in Idaho, some pharmacies are dealing with an Amoxicillin shortage. It’s an antibiotic used commonly to treat bacterial infections. “It's something that really kind of impacted us at a pretty rapid pace,” Tyler Osgood, St. Luke's pediatric pharmacy system coordinator said.
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
wdayradionow.com
Suspect in Idaho boy's disappearance believed to be in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Police believe the suspect in the disappearance of an Idaho boy is in North Dakota. Authorities say five-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen near his Fruitland, Idaho home in July 2021. Investigators posted on Facebook Thursday that they believe four people were involved in the boy's abduction.
12 Strays of Christmas 2022: See dogs, cats and other pets up for adoption
BOISE, Idaho — Looking for a furry friend this Christmas? KTVB will be featuring adoptable pets this month as part of the annual 12 Strays of Christmas Event. The dogs and cats, all of which are available at the Idaho Humane Society, will be shown off Monday through Friday at the News at Noon through Christmas.
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
