Firefighters battle mulch fire in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Firefighters battled a large mulch fire in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to Blacksmith Farms at 716 Blacksmith Shop Road shortly after noon. Two engines remained on scene for an extended time wetting down the pile. Falmouth Police reported that Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in the area and for motorists to avoid the area.
Driver escapes injury as vehicle rolls on side
HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled over in Harwich. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Route 28 east of Route 124. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle was righted and towed. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
Two people critically injured in plane crash at Falmouth Airpark
FALMOUTH – Emergency officials responded to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark Friday afternoon. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Falmouth Police say both victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. One was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. The other was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a Lifestar helicopter was to land. Firefighters were also working to mitigate fuel leaking from the aircraft. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Small plane crashes at end of Cape Cod airport runway
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A small plane crashed Friday afternoon near the end of the runway at a small airport in Falmouth, Massachusetts. First responders and rescue crews rushed to the Falmouth Airpark, located off Fresh Pond Road. Falmouth police said two people on board the plane were being treated...
Building collapses following early morning fire
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews battled an early morning fire Saturday on South Second Street in New Bedford. “When we arrived, this building was fully involved,” said New Bedford Fire Chief, Scott Kruger. “There were flames from the basement all the way to the roof…the building actually collapsed in a short amount of time.” […]
Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree
Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
Falmouth Working on Lifeguard Recruiting
FALMOUTH – Members of the Falmouth Beach Committee went before the town’s select board to provide an update on recent efforts to recruit lifeguards after the summer’s staffing shortage. Committee member Nancy Quigg said that the group has been actively recruiting this fall since Falmouth was short...
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
New Bedford Fire Department battles early morning blaze near Gomes School; power outages
At approximately 4:30am, Saturday morning, New Bedford EMS, Fire, and Police Departments responded to multiple reports of a fire on South Second Street across from the Gomes Elementary School. Upon arrival, responders encountered a triple-decker tenement completely engulfed in flames. Crews began to battle the blaze to prevent the fire...
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
New Bedford Police respond to late-night call, arrest three alleged catalytic converter thieves
“New Bedford patrol officers have brought charges forward on three individuals suspected of catalytic converter theft following a late-night call. On December 3rd, shortly after midnight, north-end patrol officers responded to 90 Riverside Ave. on reports of a male looking into and under automobiles with a flashlight. Upon arrival, an...
Medical condition may have led to truck taking out two poles by Otis rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A medical condition may have led to a truck striking a vehicle and taking down two poles in Bourne. It happened around 2:30 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Otis rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the incident. Cape Wide...
Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash
An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
