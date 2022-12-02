Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Crime report: Rosslyn stabbing, vehicle tampering spree, and teen home break-in
Arlington County police responded to a number of notable incidents over the past few days, including a serious stabbing in Rosslyn. The alleged stabbing took place in the River Place complex around 1 a.m. Friday. From yesterday’s ACPD crime report:. MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2022-12020042, 1100 block of Arlington Boulevard. At...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Arlington Boulevard
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car while crossing Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. Officers said the pedestrian was trying to cross Arlington Boulevard against the pedestrian crossing when the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius traveling east, drove through a green light at the Allen Street intersection and struck them, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release. This occurred near Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church at about 7:30 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash kills one in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue.
Two injured in Arlington after crash nearly ends with SUV in creek
According to Arlington Fire and EMS, the crash took place on Friday, Dec. 2 near the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road. When fire department crews got to the scene of the crash, they found an SUV hanging on the rocks above the creek.
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
fredericksburg.today
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Frederick County
Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.
Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 26-year-old woman for a fatal crash in October. Police said that the crash took place on October 26 at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road. Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria was driving westbound on Leesburg Pike when she hit 40-year-old Elise Ballard. Ballard was hit […]
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
DUI suspect arrested in Stafford after allegedly hitting teen with SUV, causing serious injuries
It was determined during the initial investigation that 43-year-old Melissa Jones of Woodbridge was drinking while driving and hit a teen walking in the area with her 2000 Dodge Durango SUV. The teen was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.
Driver Struck, Killed By Cars, Tractor-Trailer During Argument Outside Vehicle On I-95: Police
A violent scene played out on I-95 in Maryland early on Sunday morning when a man attempting to assist a woman who wandered into the roadway during an argument on the side of the road was struck by multiple cars, state police announced. Howard County resident Ceaser Alfred Charles Burke,...
Fairfax City Police: ULTA larceny suspects stole $2,300 worth of items
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the two people pictured went into the ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street and stole around $2,300 worth of merchandise.
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
Inside Nova
Manassas man leads deputies on high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County, strikes police cruiser
A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection...
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
NBC12
Weather impacts bridge opening project on I-95N near Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should continue to expect delays through Thursday morning on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. Construction is continuing to support the opening of an interstate bridge located at mile marker 132, between the...
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
sungazette.news
Police: Numerous brandishing incidents reported countywide
The Arlington County Police Department has reported a host of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
