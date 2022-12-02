A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car while crossing Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. Officers said the pedestrian was trying to cross Arlington Boulevard against the pedestrian crossing when the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius traveling east, drove through a green light at the Allen Street intersection and struck them, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release. This occurred near Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church at about 7:30 p.m.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO