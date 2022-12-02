ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Washington

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Arlington Boulevard

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car while crossing Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. Officers said the pedestrian was trying to cross Arlington Boulevard against the pedestrian crossing when the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius traveling east, drove through a green light at the Allen Street intersection and struck them, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release. This occurred near Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church at about 7:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
STAFFORD, VA
DC News Now

Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 26-year-old woman for a fatal crash in October. Police said that the crash took place on October 26 at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road. Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria was driving westbound on Leesburg Pike when she hit 40-year-old Elise Ballard. Ballard was hit […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Weather impacts bridge opening project on I-95N near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should continue to expect delays through Thursday morning on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. Construction is continuing to support the opening of an interstate bridge located at mile marker 132, between the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Police: Numerous brandishing incidents reported countywide

The Arlington County Police Department has reported a host of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy