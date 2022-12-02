Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Prospect Update: Liam Kirk
As the 2022-23 season is in full swing, we take a look around the world at some Arizona Coyotes prospects and what they’ve been up to in the first edition of Coyotes Prospect Update. Up first this week is forward Liam Kirk. Recently re-assigned from the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners to their ECHL affiliate Atlanta Gladiators, Kirk is out to pave his way to the Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks in a Tough Spot with Thatcher Demko Injury
Thatcher Demko’s injury has put the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, as they announced he will be out for approximately six weeks. This means that if everything goes to plan, they will be without their starting goalie until mid-January. Here is a look at the trickle-down effect that this injury will have on the entire organization.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Brock Boeser
On Saturday (Dec. 3), the Vancouver Canucks were set to scratch star winger Brock Boeser for their contest against the Arizona Coyotes. However, due to a last-minute injury to Dakota Joshua, he ended up playing and even scored a goal. Yet, the original plan to scratch him has now come with consequences. While on Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Vancouver has given Boeser’s representatives permission to speak with other clubs about the possibility of a trade. With this, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this grand opportunity to add another star winger to his roster.
The Hockey Writers
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Rookie Defensemen Take Over
When the Montreal Canadiens’ season began, nearly anyone asked would have said the team is at the start of a long rebuild and that the blue line would need a massive overhaul before it could contend. With the team starting the season with four rookie defensemen, who could blame them for thinking that? Since then, however, the blue line has proven to be further along than previously expected.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Fantastic 2022-23 Start Looks Very Different than 2021-22
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially past the quarter mark and the Boston Bruins are currently second in the league in points (the New Jersey Devils are ahead by one point and have played two more games). Through 23 games, they have a 20-3-0 record and recently set the NHL record for the longest winning streak at home to start a season. Things are truly rolling for this team and they look like Stanley Cup contenders despite many assuming their championship window was closed after last season’s disappointment.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Maple Leafs’ Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this first edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ report cards from the Old Prof, I’ll share grades for the Maple Leafs’ three M’s – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matt Murray. These three players have been – and will continue to be – key players...
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Canadiens Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
Normally speaking, there’s going to be disappointment to go around when so little goes according to plan. In the case of the Montreal Canadiens, who are exceeding expectations, with a playoff spot within reach after they finished last in 2021-22, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Many...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins Welcome Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights to TD Garden
The Boston Bruins will welcome back a familiar face to TD Garden on Monday when Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights to town. Cassidy, following his firing from the Bruins in the offseason, joined the Golden Knights as their head coach and has been enjoying his time out West.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Regret Index: Grading Some of the Big Offseason Moves
One of the lines in Frank Sinatra’s famous song My Way is “Regrets, I’ve had a few; But then again, too few to mention.” At this point in the season, this feels like a great way to summarize how a lot of the teams feel about their offseason and the decisions they made.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ 3 Unsung Heroes at the Quarter Mark
The Montreal Canadiens have had a fantastic start to their season, considering they were projected to be in the bottom five of the league before it began. They are 12-10-1, 19th in the NHL, and two points back of a wild card spot. It is unlikely that they will stay in the playoff hunt as the season goes on, but it is a perfect look at how quickly a team can turn around their fortunes in such a short time with an excellent management group and players stepping up their game. Here is a look at three of those players.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
4 Sharks Whose Performances Are Being Overlooked
With the San Jose Sharks having completed almost a third of their season, now is a good time to evaluate the team and players thus far. Although they currently sit at a disappointing seventh in the Pacific Division, a number of individual players have been having very solid seasons so far. While star players such as Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl, and Erik Karlsson command most of the attention, others have turned in good performances while flying under the radar. Here are four Sharks who you may not have realized are off to very good starts in 2022-23.
