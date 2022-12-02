Terence Davis on the fun brand of basketball being played by his Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Prior to the team departing for Los Angeles on Friday morning, Kings guard Terence Davis talks about the fun style of play Sacramento is playing through the first 20 games of the season, reflects on Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers, the dunk he almost pulled off in that game, defensive improvements and the early start times in the weekend back-to-back against the Clippers and Chicago Bulls.
