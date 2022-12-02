Terence Davis on the fun brand of basketball being played by his Sacramento Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their biggest challenges in front of them entering the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. There was no Ja Morant to do his signature "call 12" celebration. Desmond Bane has been one of the highest fourth-quarter scorers this season, but he was on the bench in a jogging suit. Not even Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to take advantage of an undersized Heat lineup.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO