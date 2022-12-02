ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Terence Davis on the fun brand of basketball being played by his Sacramento Kings

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIQA5_0jVZoYrS00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Prior to the team departing for Los Angeles on Friday morning, Kings guard Terence Davis talks about the fun style of play Sacramento is playing through the first 20 games of the season, reflects on Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, the dunk he almost pulled off in that game, defensive improvements and the early start times in the weekend back-to-back against the Clippers and Chicago Bulls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

De’Aaron Fox chats about defense, joy surrounding his Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Before departing for Los Angeles on Friday, De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game, talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games, Saturday’s early game against the Clippers and early […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested on Thursday after officers caught the suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter, along with locating methamphetamine and tools that are used to steal catalytic converters inside a van, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said that early Thursday morning a caller told the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX Sports

Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston

Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX40

Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
WOODLAND, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones leads Grizzlies to win over Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their biggest challenges in front of them entering the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. There was no Ja Morant to do his signature "call 12" celebration. Desmond Bane has been one of the highest fourth-quarter scorers this season, but he was on the bench in a jogging suit. Not even Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to take advantage of an undersized Heat lineup.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX40

State prison officers shoot, kill men who were attacking inmate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said two men were shot and killed during an attack on an inmate Tuesday morning.  State prison officials said Anthony Aguilera, 68, was attacked by Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen just before 11 a.m. at High Desert State Prison. Officers responded and told Nanez […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Death of Yuba County Jail inmate linked to fentanyl poisoning

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy