North Carolina man accused of shooting at first responders from inside a burning building: emergency services

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in Rowan County.

At 12:38 a.m. on Friday morning, Rowan County 911 got a report of a structure fire with a person possibly still inside the burning building.

Multiple fire units responded to the call.

The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:46 a.m. and found a fire in a manufactured home with flames showing and a person reported to be at the back of the home.

As firefighters made their way inside, investigators say that the only known resident at the home, Ronald Wayne Green, 45, began shooting. One firefighter was unable to make it to safety and suffered gunshot wounds to the face and leg.

The firefighter’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to Rowan County Emergency Services.

Law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene and Green began to shoot at them as well, according to investigators. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between law enforcement and Green which resulted in Green sustaining a “terminal injury.”

Investigators say that two law enforcement officials were shot during the exchange. One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the face and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Both of their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to RCES. The pair then assisted in getting the injured firefighter to EMS personnel before receiving medical treatment for themselves.

After additional law enforcement units responded, the scene was considered to be secure and firefighters were able to resume their work extinguishing the fire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation into the shooting, as is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting.

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.