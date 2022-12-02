Read full article on original website
The impacts of urban sprawl on Colorado's water supply
DENVER — The state of Colorado is projected to gain 1.8 million more residents by the year 2050. While that can be a sign of economic prosperity, a study by NumbersUSA indicates most residents think that growth will have too many negative impacts. “We as a society, and the...
California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state. Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.
Bennet, Hickenlooper call for increased employee pay in Colorado Supermax prison
DENVER — Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent a letter to federal officials Monday, urging them to address understaffing and poor working conditions in the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence. FCC Florence — the nation’s only federal Supermax prison — has been short staffed for more...
Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
How to make a donation on Colorado Gives Day
COLORADO, USA — If you’re looking for an easy way to give back this holiday season, you can donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. The 13th annual day of giving in the Centennial State lands on Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 12 a.m. The...
Car thefts increasing, becoming more violent
COLORADO, USA — Car theft in Colorado has been steadily increasing since 2012, but now it's also getting more violent. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) said by the end of the year, it's estimated 41,600 cars will be stolen statewide. That's a 12% increase from last year. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 31% increase.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY — Ludovic Michaud, of Denver, was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
A guide to celebrating the holiday season in Colorado
From holiday markets to Christmas concerts, there's so much to enjoy in Denver and across Colorado this holiday season. It's the holiday season, the most wonderful time of the year. To help make sure you make the most of it, we've put together this guide to make sure you know...
'You have to accommodate all comers': Colorado AG discusses Supreme Court case on wedding websites
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser discussed arguments made Monday before the U.S. Supreme Court on a case between a Colorado-based web designer and the LGBTQ+ community. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of web designer Lorie Smith, who's based out...
Colorado engineers help design World Cup stadium
Colorado-based engineering company ME Engineers helped design Al Bayt Stadium, which will host nine matches during the World Cup.
How to see the holiday display at the governor's mansion
DENVER — The Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holidays, and registration is open for public tours on four days in December. This year's theme is "a shiny and bright holiday." Gov. Jared Polis said the theme represents "the optimism we feel for Colorado's future." “Our...
100-mph wind gusts as snow falls in Colorado mountains
COLORADO, USA — Strong, gusty winds will impact Colorado through late Friday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning for most of eastern Colorado through 5 p.m. Friday. The foothills will see west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75...
Masks required in Great Sand Dunes buildings
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The National Park Service (NPS) is now requiring face masks to be worn inside buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park. NPS said that because Alamosa County is currently in high transmission rate for COVID-19, face masks are required for everyone in all park buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Director named for state Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Arron Julian has been hired as director of the newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives within the Division of Criminal Justice. His first day was Nov. 21, 2022. The office, one of more...
Colorado woman becomes champion for sled hockey's expansion
LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado has seen a lot of success in the sport of hockey. The University of Denver won the NCAA championship and the Colorado Avalanche are defending Stanley Cup champions. However, there’s a side of the game some players would like to see grow. Robynne Hill is...
