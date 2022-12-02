ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSO deputy shot in forehead, suspect under arrest

By Jacqueline Gutierrez, Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG6tE_0jVZoJrn00

Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead.

Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released.

Youngblood said Valdez has only been out in the field for about five weeks. The round entered deputy Valdez’s forehead and circled around his head.

Youngblood described it as, “… a quarter of an inch from tragedy.”

During the press conference, Youngblood said the suspect fired multiple rounds at deputy Valdez and he was shot one time in the forehead. Valdez then returned to the vehicle to get a shotgun.

Youngblood said the exchange of fire did not last long. Multiple agencies were called in and demanded the suspect come out of a residence. The suspect then came out and turned himself in.

The suspect was identified as Edgar Rojas, 19, and he was arrested on multiple charges including suspicion of attempted murder, tampering with a vehicle and prowling and assault with a firearm on a peace officer, according to Youngblood.

The sheriff’s office has body camera footage and will release it at a later time, according to Youngblood.

Update : KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 6

Related
KGET

BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County detectives bust serial burglar

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect. Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation. According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured in Tulare apartment shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway to determine what led to two men in Tulare being injured in the same shooting on Sunday. According to the Tulare Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment complex on the 900 block of N. A Street. Officers arrived to find […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout

ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting

Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in child endangerment, possession of drugs, Porterville Police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen vehicle, officers with Porterville police said on Monday. On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., a Porterville police officer was investigating a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk adult, 84

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Sonja Reagle, 84. According to the police department, Reagle was last seen Tuesday on East Truxtun Avenue. She is considered at-risk because of diminished mental capacity. Reagle is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 110 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy