If you thought Fresno City Hall no longer was interested in replacing PG&E as the utility provider for local residents and businesses, guess again. Two councilmembers, Tyler Maxwell and Garry Bredefeld, who joined Mayor Jerry Dyer last month in leading the charge to investigate securing an alternative to the energy giant, both say the effort continues. The three cited PG&E’s high rates and insufferable delays in supplying power to new developments as reasons to look elsewhere.

3 DAYS AGO