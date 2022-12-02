Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens of drones to put on "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" in Clovis
A special show will soon light up the night with dancing drones. The "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" is in the Valley for the first time.
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
Madera Tribune
Winery to host sip and shop event
Kirsten Hefner, owner of smallshop.with_k sells homemade items and will host a vendor fair at San Joaquin Winery on Sunday, December 4. San Joaquin Winery and smallshop.with_k are teaming up to host the Central Valley Sip and Shop at the winery this weekend. The event, organized by smallshop.with_k’s Kirsten Hefner,...
Candy Cane Lane brings holiday cheer to Clovis
Visitors braved Thursday's wet weather to head out to Clovis for opening night of Candy Cane Lane.
sierranewsonline.com
School Closures And Delays 12.2.2022
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The following is a list of school closures and delays that we are aware of. Please check with your child’s school if you don’t see it listed here. We will update this article when more information is available. Mariposa County. Out of an abundance of caution,...
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KMJ
Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
kingsriverlife.com
Pipe On the Hob Bringing Celtic Holiday Music to Woodward Library
This Valley is filled with talented artists of various kinds–painters, musicians, actors, writers, etc. Here at KRL we enjoy putting the spotlight on them and this week we chatted with Karana Hattersley-Drayton who is the lead singer/keyboard/bodhran and business manager for local band Pipe On the Hob from Fresno, who happen to be performing a Christmas concert at Woodward Library next weekend.
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Amanda Nicole Lizarraga
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Amanda Nicole Lizarraga. Amanda Nicole Lizarraga is wanted by Law Enforcement for Conspiracy. 33-year-old Lizarraga is 5' 1" tall, 155 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Amanda Nicole Lizarraga is hiding,...
GV Wire
Fresno Moving Forward on Seeking PG&E Alternative
If you thought Fresno City Hall no longer was interested in replacing PG&E as the utility provider for local residents and businesses, guess again. Two councilmembers, Tyler Maxwell and Garry Bredefeld, who joined Mayor Jerry Dyer last month in leading the charge to investigate securing an alternative to the energy giant, both say the effort continues. The three cited PG&E’s high rates and insufferable delays in supplying power to new developments as reasons to look elsewhere.
fresnoalliance.com
Victory for Yokuts Valley
The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
thesungazette.com
Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner
A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
Madera Tribune
Dr. Ransom helped keep Arcola alive
“I always look back upon the days I spent in Arcola School as among the happiest and most profitable of my life, and I always feel a sense of reverence for the Arcola School of old, whenever I pass the present one.”. — Dr. Dow Ransom, 1938. With these words,...
2022 Midterm Election: Where we are in the ballot counting process and why some outcomes are still unclear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a contentious campaign season, we are now three weeks removed from the midterm election and still waiting for a definitive outcome in our most competitive state Senate race, the Central Valley’s 16th Senate district. Only 245 votes separate Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, with Shepard narrowly holding his […]
Comments / 0