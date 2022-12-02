ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLSgN_0jVZo6Tb00

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) made an arrest after a woman charged with DUI allegedly led officers on a pursuit.

On December 1, around 10:33 p.m., an ISP Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Bellemeade Avenue when he saw a car traveling south in the passing lane with expired registration. ISP says the Trooper activated his emergency red and blue lights and the driver stopped in the left turn lane at Washington Avenue.

Evansville mother sentenced in toddler fentanyl overdose case

ISP says the driver was Stephanie A. Marshall, 32, of Evansville. Police say she displayed signs of impairment and was asked to exit her vehicle for field sobriety tests. Police say Marshall refused to exit and drove away.

MPD: Woman charged with mail theft arrested

ISP says Marshall disregarded the red traffic light at US 41 and turned east onto Washington Avenue where she was driving over 50 mph in the 30-mph zone before turning south onto Rotherwood Avenue and stopping. Police say Marshall was arrested without further incident and Troopers located an opened bottle of brandy in the passenger seat. ISP says further investigation revealed Marshall had a BAC of .16%.

Marshall was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or more. She was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Woman Hits Man With Car After Argument

An Evansville woman was detained after allegedly ramming a man with her car on Sunday. According to the Evansville Police Department, police were dispatched to the vicinity of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street at 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a man dialed 911 and reported being hit by a car.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motel drug bust lands two Owensboro felons in jail

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust. Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

HPD responds to overturned vehicle accident on US Hwy 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday morning on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit. Earlier, HPD posted to their Facebook page that only one southbound lane was open due to the crash. HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner called to fire after truck hit building in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in Warrick County. It happened at Stacer Road and Highway 662. Dispatchers say a truck hit a building, and the building caught fire. This is behind the Phillips 66 gas station. Dispatchers say the...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Elf spreads mischief around the Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A surprise gift from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has been causing quite a stir around the Evansville Police Department. Sitting inside the package was an elf, which the police department has named Clem. Officers say they chose that name for him because he was shipped over from Mt. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)

Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Pregnant Woman Assaulted At Evansville Hotel

A pregnant woman claims she was assaulted at an Evansville hotel Saturday night. Police were called to the Quality Inn around 10:30 and found the victim in the hotel lobby. She told police that 60 year old Johnny McGillem attempted to enter her locked room. She eventually let him in,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The westbound lane of I-64 was closed for several hours on Monday after a cattle truck overturned near the 31-mile marker. That is just a little under two miles from I-69. ISP confirmed that no people were severely injured in the accident, though several cows were injured and had to be put down on the scene.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Accident stalls traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say an accident stalled traffic on the Lloyd Expressway. It was in the westbound lanes near I-69. We spoke with dispatchers shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. They didn’t have a timeline of when the scene would be clear.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy