Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) made an arrest after a woman charged with DUI allegedly led officers on a pursuit.

On December 1, around 10:33 p.m., an ISP Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Bellemeade Avenue when he saw a car traveling south in the passing lane with expired registration. ISP says the Trooper activated his emergency red and blue lights and the driver stopped in the left turn lane at Washington Avenue.

ISP says the driver was Stephanie A. Marshall, 32, of Evansville. Police say she displayed signs of impairment and was asked to exit her vehicle for field sobriety tests. Police say Marshall refused to exit and drove away.

ISP says Marshall disregarded the red traffic light at US 41 and turned east onto Washington Avenue where she was driving over 50 mph in the 30-mph zone before turning south onto Rotherwood Avenue and stopping. Police say Marshall was arrested without further incident and Troopers located an opened bottle of brandy in the passenger seat. ISP says further investigation revealed Marshall had a BAC of .16%.

Marshall was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or more. She was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

