sweetwaternow.com
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Invites You to their Annual ‘Hometown Christmas’ Event
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County‘s annual ‘Hometown Christmas’ event. Stop by to see Santa, listen to music & drop off your letter to jolly old St. Nick, who will be in the house until 7pm!. Paid Advertisement – This...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Rusty James Owens
Rusty James Owens was born on December 1, 2022, at 9:14 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 8.1 ounces, and was 21 1/2 inches long at birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Teirra Martinez and Drake Owens and...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for November 21 – December 2, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from November 21-December 2, 2022. Allen Lee Cermack, 66, to Maridon Lee Mauch, 51, both of Green River. Michael David Mohar, 59 to Sheila Dale (Davis) Eaton, 56, of Rock Springs. Victor Mendez Marin, 35, to Marleni...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
sweetwaternow.com
Sheriff’s Office PIO Takes On County-Wide Public Relations Duties
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jason Mower will take on county-wide Public Relations Director responsibilities in addition to his current job following unanimous Sweetwater County Commission approval Tuesday. Amendments will be made to his job title that will make him available to the...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Council to Hear Appeal for Recent Denial of Subdivision Preliminary Plat
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will host a public hearing Tuesday night regarding the appeal of the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent denial of the Pipeline Estates Subdivision Preliminary Plat. According to meeting documents, the proposed development would establish five lots on the...
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
capcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10371, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and...
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday on first-degree murder charges—as she vented about the loss of her daughter, whom she called the “most precious, most sweetest” baby. Marler was identified by family members as the little girl’s babysitter.“I hope you get what you deserve in prison,” Kartchner posted. “I hope they make you their bitch and you suffer as mine...
svinews.com
Man gets 125 years for rape, kidnapping
CASPER (WNE) — A Rock Springs man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Luis Saavedra Villa, 44, to 125 years in prison for the crimes, which took place in June.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
sweetwaternow.com
Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29
Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny, with a high...
