Williamsburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Dukes hold on to secure close win at VCU, 62-60

JMU women’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting 62-60 win against an in-state foe, VCU, Thursday night after a close-fought game. The Rams started strong, leading the Dukes 20-13 after the first 10 minutes. JMU graduate guard Carolina Germond started off the game hot with five quick points in the first half of the quarter.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke, and Katie Wittenbraker, a student at Monacan High School, were announced as the...
ROANOKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'

A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
HAMPTON, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
PETERSBURG, VA

