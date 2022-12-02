Read full article on original website
William & Mary Football defeats Gardner-Webb, moves on to FCS quarterfinal
"In the playoffs, you've got to be at your best. And we were at our best today," said William & Mary Head Coach Mike London.
Augusta Free Press
William & Mary crushes Gardner-Webb, 54-14, advances to FCS quarterfinals
William & Mary, the fifth seed in the 2022 FCS playoffs, rested and ready off a bye week, was dominant from start to finish in a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Mike London’s Tribe will next face #4 seed Montana State, a 33-25 winner over Weber State, next week.
breezejmu.org
Dukes hold on to secure close win at VCU, 62-60
JMU women’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting 62-60 win against an in-state foe, VCU, Thursday night after a close-fought game. The Rams started strong, leading the Dukes 20-13 after the first 10 minutes. JMU graduate guard Carolina Germond started off the game hot with five quick points in the first half of the quarter.
WSLS
‘I’m going to bet on my kids’: Heritage ready for Class 3 title game with Phoebus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 45 degrees and raining at Heritage’s practice on Tuesday. While some teams may move inside, the Pioneers suffered through, building character, confidence, and motivation, all in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship game. A dream these players have had since 8th...
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke, and Katie Wittenbraker, a student at Monacan High School, were announced as the...
Washington Examiner
Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'
A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
More than 240 teams of students from Chesapeake region participate in robotics competition at Atlee High School
Middle and high school students from across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. convened on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville to build robots for the First Tech Challenge Qualifier 1 robotics sports competition as part of a nationwide program celebrating STEM education in schools.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
Missy Elliott To Deliver Commencement Address to Norfolk State University Graduates
Grammy-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at Norfolk State University’s Commencement Ceremony. The 109th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus of Norfolk State...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: VMHC launching new exhibit exploring Virginia’s role in mission to the moon
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission is coming to an end as the unmanned space capsule is returning to Earth but it marks the beginning of a possible return of astronauts to the moon. The capsule had 16 cameras on board to document the trip. While Artemis I’s journey is...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Virginia county’s move to take confederate monument into private hands stirs controversy
On Tuesday, a Virginia county is set to decide the fate of a confederate monument prominently displayed outside the local courthouse. But the question is not whether the monument should remain there. Instead, the board of supervisors will decide whether to sell the monument and the land it stands on to a neo-confederate-linked organization.
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
