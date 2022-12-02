ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 1

Related
KNOX News Radio

Walz touts opportunities from $17.6B budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he would like to return some of that money to taxpayers with rebate checks. He says the money presents a “golden opportunity” to make Minnesota a fairer, more inclusive and more prosperous state. Leaders of the new Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature were short on details about how they would like to use the surplus. Republicans, whose influence will be limited now that they have lost control of the Senate, are calling for tax cuts.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Minnesota projects $17.6 billion budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Minnesota Management and Budget says “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending” are contributing to the surplus in the current two-year budget period, which runs through June. The agency also expects that economic headwinds and lower expected growth for the next two-year budget period will be balanced by a large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues. The agency’s previous forecast was for a record $12.1 billion. Democrats will take full control of Minnesota government when the 2023 Legislature convenes on Jan. 3.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND panel keeps electronic pull tab moratorium in place

A North Dakota legislative panel has refused to change a rule that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. Lobbyists and some lawmakers have promised that the issue will come up again in the next legislative session. The bipartisan Administrative...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
ILLINOIS STATE
KNOX News Radio

Ag still a major economic engine in ND

A new study shows the impact agriculture has on North Dakota’s economy. The study was done by NDSU. Vice-President for Agriculture Affairs Greg Lardy says “Nearly a $31 billion dollar economic impact to the state of North Dakota…nearly 1 in 5 jobs tied to the ag industry in the state.” Lardy says as ag processing – or “value added” – projects come on-line, that impact will grow.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kroxam.com

SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA

Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska

(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
IOWA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
MINOT, ND
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
KFYR-TV

PSC approves $390 million wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

MN board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit filed today (Mon) alleges that Northland Vapor and its stores in Moorhead and Bemidji...
MINNESOTA STATE
horseandrider.com

North Dakota Horse Positive for EHM

A horse in Burleigh County, North Dakota, has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from the disease. Safety measures include keeping sick animals at home and being aware of risk factors while traveling and competing. Any equines entering North Dakota for any length of time must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy