Walz touts opportunities from $17.6B budget surplus
Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he would like to return some of that money to taxpayers with rebate checks. He says the money presents a “golden opportunity” to make Minnesota a fairer, more inclusive and more prosperous state. Leaders of the new Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature were short on details about how they would like to use the surplus. Republicans, whose influence will be limited now that they have lost control of the Senate, are calling for tax cuts.
Minnesota projects $17.6 billion budget surplus
Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Minnesota Management and Budget says “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending” are contributing to the surplus in the current two-year budget period, which runs through June. The agency also expects that economic headwinds and lower expected growth for the next two-year budget period will be balanced by a large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues. The agency’s previous forecast was for a record $12.1 billion. Democrats will take full control of Minnesota government when the 2023 Legislature convenes on Jan. 3.
ND panel keeps electronic pull tab moratorium in place
A North Dakota legislative panel has refused to change a rule that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. Lobbyists and some lawmakers have promised that the issue will come up again in the next legislative session. The bipartisan Administrative...
Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
Ag still a major economic engine in ND
A new study shows the impact agriculture has on North Dakota’s economy. The study was done by NDSU. Vice-President for Agriculture Affairs Greg Lardy says “Nearly a $31 billion dollar economic impact to the state of North Dakota…nearly 1 in 5 jobs tied to the ag industry in the state.” Lardy says as ag processing – or “value added” – projects come on-line, that impact will grow.
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
MN board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit filed today (Mon) alleges that Northland Vapor and its stores in Moorhead and Bemidji...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
North Dakota Horse Positive for EHM
A horse in Burleigh County, North Dakota, has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from the disease. Safety measures include keeping sick animals at home and being aware of risk factors while traveling and competing. Any equines entering North Dakota for any length of time must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
