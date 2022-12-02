ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Pilot accused of flying drone over Ohio Stadium without a license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing charges related to a drone spotted before the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game earlier in the 2022 season. NBC4 obtained the affidavit record for the case, which detailed an officer’s account of the Sept. 24 incident. Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown’s first sober bar The Dry Mill closing its doors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first sober bar in downtown Columbus is closing after opening its doors seven months ago. Owners of The Dry Mill said on Facebook a decline in sales the past few months lead to the decision to close. Columbus natives David Payne and Colin Thomas opened the bar on April 30 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bubbly Hall food and retail space opening in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space. Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More gray but mild weather heading our way

It’s a gray but mild day, and more clouds, showers and above normal temperatures are on the way. A weak front will hang around the area today. This will lead to more clouds and light showers. Temperatures will slowly climb up to the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun moves have both sides of issue talking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus now has its own gun limitations in place and now, some people are questioning the validity of these laws. Columbus City Council was only able to enact these laws due to a Franklin County judge placing a preliminary injunction on a state law that prevents home rule. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victim in North Linden homicide shot multiples times, autopsy shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old victim from a North Linden homicide in September was shot multiple times, an autopsy report shows. Lance Thompson, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center. Police say they found Thompson inside a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD investigating separate pedestrian, car collisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a pair of accidents involving a pedestrian being struck by a car over the weekend. At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening, a person was hit while attempting to cross Livingston Avenue at the intersection of Brookway Road in the Eastmoor area. The CPD report stated […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist for second time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will have another opportunity to win college football’s most iconic individual award. It was announced Monday night that Stroud is among the finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy alongside USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Stroud, a third-year quarterback, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

