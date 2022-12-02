Read full article on original website
Kroger adds Mix Food Halls to bring new options to dinner tables
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever asked a friend, family member, or co-worker, “what do you want to eat?” You’re familiar with the disappointment when their answer isn’t what you may have been hoping to hear. It’s why one grocery giant in Ohio is trying to help solve that familiar dilemma with the simple […]
Pilot accused of flying drone over Ohio Stadium without a license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing charges related to a drone spotted before the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game earlier in the 2022 season. NBC4 obtained the affidavit record for the case, which detailed an officer’s account of the Sept. 24 incident. Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit said […]
Downtown’s first sober bar The Dry Mill closing its doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first sober bar in downtown Columbus is closing after opening its doors seven months ago. Owners of The Dry Mill said on Facebook a decline in sales the past few months lead to the decision to close. Columbus natives David Payne and Colin Thomas opened the bar on April 30 […]
Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children’s patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A chance encounter between two little boys both being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has blossomed into a friendship. This story of this chance encounter starts back in October of 2022. Brady Martin, a 10-year-old from Canal Winchester was wrapping up a chemotherapy appointment when his family met a little boy […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Bubbly Hall food and retail space opening in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space. Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. […]
December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
Overnight fire destroys lower level of apartment building in Southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus. Posts Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on Prince George Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is […]
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
More gray but mild weather heading our way
It’s a gray but mild day, and more clouds, showers and above normal temperatures are on the way. A weak front will hang around the area today. This will lead to more clouds and light showers. Temperatures will slowly climb up to the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Columbus gun moves have both sides of issue talking
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus now has its own gun limitations in place and now, some people are questioning the validity of these laws. Columbus City Council was only able to enact these laws due to a Franklin County judge placing a preliminary injunction on a state law that prevents home rule. […]
Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday marks two years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by now retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade. Every day since, Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, has worked to keep her son’s memory alive. “Casey was full of life, full of love. His siblings, that’s all he cared about. […]
Businesses urged to contact Reynoldsburg police after windows shot out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September. According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on […]
Victim in North Linden homicide shot multiples times, autopsy shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old victim from a North Linden homicide in September was shot multiple times, an autopsy report shows. Lance Thompson, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center. Police say they found Thompson inside a […]
CPD investigating separate pedestrian, car collisions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a pair of accidents involving a pedestrian being struck by a car over the weekend. At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening, a person was hit while attempting to cross Livingston Avenue at the intersection of Brookway Road in the Eastmoor area. The CPD report stated […]
Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will have another opportunity to win college football’s most iconic individual award. It was announced Monday night that Stroud is among the finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy alongside USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Stroud, a third-year quarterback, […]
