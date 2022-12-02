Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Related
The Lions Finally Get to See Their Gift from the Vikings in Action
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded the No. 12 overall pick as well as No. 46 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 32, 34, and 66. With that 12th overall pick, the Lions proceeded to take Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams. And now, after...
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick
After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
The Vikings should put in a claim for Baker Mayfield
Every once in a while, there is a player that appears on waivers that shouldn’t. There can be quite a few reasons for that, but the main reason tends to be a player that is stuck on a losing team going nowhere after the trade deadline. After the news...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MLive.com
The Lions are winning, healthy, and expected to get even healthier vs Vikings
DETROIT -- The Lions are winning. They’re also finally getting healthy. When they continue their playoff push next week against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings, they should be even healthier yet with the anticipated return of pass rusher Romeo Okwara.
Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game
Wilson and Jefferson spoke after Sunday's dramatic game in Minnesota
WGAU
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
Former NFL Star Jared Allen Slams Absurd Rules That Turn QBs Into a Big ‘Wuss’
Jared Allen spent his 12-year career in the NFL striking fear into the hearts of opposing players. The former Minnesota... The post Former NFL Star Jared Allen Slams Absurd Rules That Turn QBs Into a Big ‘Wuss’ appeared first on Outsider.
How to Watch the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings - NFL Week 13 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Two teams that are eyeing the playoffs meet up in the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings look to stay towards the top of the NFC as they play host to the New York Jets. Watch the NFL on FuboTV and Paramount+. New...
Yardbarker
Ed Donatell's defense is proving harmful to the health of Vikings fans
Ed Donatell is quickly becoming a problem to the health of Vikings fans who are frequently finding themselves riddled with stress as they watch his defense gives up massive chunks of yards only to hold strong when the game is on the line. Look no further than the hellscape that...
Vikes Beat the Jets in Another Fantastic Finish – A View from the Top
Since 2018, when I no longer secured a media pass to Vikings home games, I hadn’t been inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sundays much. I attended a couple games in my father-in-law’s seats in subsequent seasons but didn’t like the view much, and spent too many moments during the game looking across the field to the press box at my former colleagues and friends with a mixture of sadness and bitterness because I no longer had a table in front of my seat to house my laptop while writing game wraps. I found that watching at home was much more comfortable—and Covid-19 made it easier to justify staying away and giving the tickets to my adult kids.
Vikings Podcast: Talking Ourselves Into It
10-2 feels pretty good, doesn’t it? It’s an elite record, the kind that only gets handed out to teams with a legit shot at making a deep playoff push. Doubts remain, though, mostly due to how the team has been winning. The most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – makes an effort to offer some insight.
NFC playoff picture: Eagles, Vikings remain top teams in standings after NFL Week 13
Week 13 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus. The NFC is led by the Eagles and Vikings.
Vikings' Thielen nominated for prestigious award
EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings have had a respectable season this year, currently sitting at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record. But even if Minnesota isn't able to make it all the way to the big game one, of their own has the chance to bring home one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 1