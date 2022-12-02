ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Vikes Beat the Jets in Another Fantastic Finish – A View from the Top

Since 2018, when I no longer secured a media pass to Vikings home games, I hadn’t been inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sundays much. I attended a couple games in my father-in-law’s seats in subsequent seasons but didn’t like the view much, and spent too many moments during the game looking across the field to the press box at my former colleagues and friends with a mixture of sadness and bitterness because I no longer had a table in front of my seat to house my laptop while writing game wraps. I found that watching at home was much more comfortable—and Covid-19 made it easier to justify staying away and giving the tickets to my adult kids.
Vikings Podcast: Talking Ourselves Into It

10-2 feels pretty good, doesn’t it? It’s an elite record, the kind that only gets handed out to teams with a legit shot at making a deep playoff push. Doubts remain, though, mostly due to how the team has been winning. The most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – makes an effort to offer some insight.
Vikings' Thielen nominated for prestigious award

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings have had a respectable season this year, currently sitting at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record. But even if Minnesota isn't able to make it all the way to the big game one, of their own has the chance to bring home one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
