Read full article on original website
Related
rinewstoday.com
Networking Pick of the Week – Uncle Jay’s at Alpaca Creations, Cranston
Uncle Jay’s Traveling Breakfast Network will meet on Wednesday, December 7th from 8-9am at. Alpaca Creations, 135 Atwood Avenue, Cranston. Enjoy Breakfast Goodies as you shop in this unique boutique and networking with business professionals and build your referral network. Bring plenty of business cards to exchange. From Alpaca...
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Turnto10.com
PHOTOS: Homemade holiday displays light up 2022
WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.
rinewstoday.com
“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat
Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
Peter Culpo Owns a Variety of Restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
While we knew we would be obsessed with our girlies Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia, we didn't know that their reality show would bring about two true stars in their own right. Low key, no actually high key, our favorite people on the TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, are their parents: Susan and Peter Culpo.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Dec. 6, 2022 – John Donnelly
Cloud cover increases from the top down in advance of a developing mid-western frontal system moving into the area. We’ll see some light rain out of this beginning around 8 pm and carrying on through the night. Morning lows around 40 rise to the mid 50’s with a southeasterly breeze.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo’s director of conservation awarded with Recovery Champion Award
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Louis Perrotti, Roger Williams Park Zoo’s director of conservation, was honored for his work Monday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a Recovery Champion Award. Perrotti first received this award in 2020 for his work in continuing the efforts to increase the...
rinewstoday.com
$1.44M given to agency to run homeless program, then state evicts them – Richard Asinof
Despite a crisis in homelessness and a desperate need for expanded mental health services, the state evicts a community agency. The eviction letter sent to Community Care Alliance, asking them to vacate 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket. A professor of American musical blues and heart ache, Tom Waits, once penned...
Turnto10.com
Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee
(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
Turnto10.com
Workers voice concern over trash, needles in homeless encampment outside State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Needles, trash, waste. State House workers are raising concerns about what’s being left around a homeless encampment outside Rhode Island’s capitol. For weeks, tents have lined the sides of the plaza leading into the Smith Street side of the State House. Multiple State...
reportertoday.com
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday
The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss hospital overcrowding, holiday gatherings and the ongoing triple-demic.
thebeveragejournal.com
Beer Enthusiasts Flock to Beervana Fest
Craft beer fans returned to the 13th annual Beervana Fest hosted at The WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on Oct. 29. More than 150 craft beers were featured at over 45 tasting tables spanning two floors of the multipurpose art venue during two tasting sessions. With a goal “to enlighten and educate the community for the responsible appreciation of craft beer,” the 2022 Beervana Fest was sponsored by Nikki’s Liquors, Julian’s and Narragansett Beer. The Beervana Fest was founded by Brian Oakley of Julian’s and Mike Iannazzi of Nikki’s Liquors to bring beer lovers in Rhode Island together with new brands and breweries.
ricentral.com
Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public
Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
GoLocalProv
Student Brought Knife to North Kingstown Elementary School, According to District
An elementary school student reportedly brought a knife to school in North Kingstown on Monday, according to the interim superintendent. It marks the latest in students bringing knives to schools in Rhode Island, after a principal was stabbed last week in Providence -- and then two students were arrested for possessing knives at a school in the city the following day.
Comments / 0