Craft beer fans returned to the 13th annual Beervana Fest hosted at The WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on Oct. 29. More than 150 craft beers were featured at over 45 tasting tables spanning two floors of the multipurpose art venue during two tasting sessions. With a goal “to enlighten and educate the community for the responsible appreciation of craft beer,” the 2022 Beervana Fest was sponsored by Nikki’s Liquors, Julian’s and Narragansett Beer. The Beervana Fest was founded by Brian Oakley of Julian’s and Mike Iannazzi of Nikki’s Liquors to bring beer lovers in Rhode Island together with new brands and breweries.

3 DAYS AGO