rinewstoday.com

Networking Pick of the Week – Uncle Jay’s at Alpaca Creations, Cranston

Uncle Jay’s Traveling Breakfast Network will meet on Wednesday, December 7th from 8-9am at. Alpaca Creations, 135 Atwood Avenue, Cranston. Enjoy Breakfast Goodies as you shop in this unique boutique and networking with business professionals and build your referral network. Bring plenty of business cards to exchange. From Alpaca...
FUN 107

See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend

With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Turnto10.com

PHOTOS: Homemade holiday displays light up 2022

WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.
rinewstoday.com

“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat

Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker

A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for Dec. 6, 2022 – John Donnelly

Cloud cover increases from the top down in advance of a developing mid-western frontal system moving into the area. We’ll see some light rain out of this beginning around 8 pm and carrying on through the night. Morning lows around 40 rise to the mid 50’s with a southeasterly breeze.
rinewstoday.com

$1.44M given to agency to run homeless program, then state evicts them – Richard Asinof

Despite a crisis in homelessness and a desperate need for expanded mental health services, the state evicts a community agency. The eviction letter sent to Community Care Alliance, asking them to vacate 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket. A professor of American musical blues and heart ache, Tom Waits, once penned...
Turnto10.com

Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee

(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
Turnto10.com

Workers voice concern over trash, needles in homeless encampment outside State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Needles, trash, waste. State House workers are raising concerns about what’s being left around a homeless encampment outside Rhode Island’s capitol. For weeks, tents have lined the sides of the plaza leading into the Smith Street side of the State House. Multiple State...
reportertoday.com

Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant

Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
whatsupnewp.com

Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday

The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
WPRI 12 News

Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan

Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss hospital overcrowding, holiday gatherings and the ongoing triple-demic.
thebeveragejournal.com

Beer Enthusiasts Flock to Beervana Fest

Craft beer fans returned to the 13th annual Beervana Fest hosted at The WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on Oct. 29. More than 150 craft beers were featured at over 45 tasting tables spanning two floors of the multipurpose art venue during two tasting sessions. With a goal “to enlighten and educate the community for the responsible appreciation of craft beer,” the 2022 Beervana Fest was sponsored by Nikki’s Liquors, Julian’s and Narragansett Beer. The Beervana Fest was founded by Brian Oakley of Julian’s and Mike Iannazzi of Nikki’s Liquors to bring beer lovers in Rhode Island together with new brands and breweries.
ricentral.com

Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public

Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
GoLocalProv

Student Brought Knife to North Kingstown Elementary School, According to District

An elementary school student reportedly brought a knife to school in North Kingstown on Monday, according to the interim superintendent. It marks the latest in students bringing knives to schools in Rhode Island, after a principal was stabbed last week in Providence -- and then two students were arrested for possessing knives at a school in the city the following day.

