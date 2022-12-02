Periods of rain Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. It will be a damp and raw feel with temperatures on Wednesday only in the 40s for most. Finally back to some sunshine on Thursday with a stronger breeze. Friday looks sunny and cooler. Then over the weekend we'll be stuck with a lot of clouds but mainly dry. A small chance of sprinkles or flurries both days, particularly in southeastern areas. Temperatures take a dip with highs only in the 30s.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO