WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report adult ICU capacity above 90% for first time since mid-October

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting adult ICU capacity in New Hampshire hospitals is at 90.1%, above 90% for the first time since Oct. 19. NHHA reported 89 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, down from 91 people Sunday. Of those 89 people, 25 are specifically being treated for the virus, down from 29 Sunday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Fatal crashes on New Hampshire highways rise 20%

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A 20% increase in fatal crashes on New Hampshire highways over last year is linked to distraction, alcohol and speed, state police said on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said they believe that one or a combination of those factors is driving the increase in fatal crashes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New England craft brewery named No. 1 in country at Brewbound Awards

SHELBURNE, Vt. — A brewery in Vermont is receiving national recognition after it received an award for being the best craft brewery in the country. Last week, Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named "craft brewery of the year" during the annual Brewbound Awards. Fiddlehead says it brews up to 500...
SHELBURNE, VT
WMUR.com

Video: Rainy weather ahead, but dry for end of week in New Hampshire

Periods of rain Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. It will be a damp and raw feel with temperatures on Wednesday only in the 40s for most. Finally back to some sunshine on Thursday with a stronger breeze. Friday looks sunny and cooler. Then over the weekend we'll be stuck with a lot of clouds but mainly dry. A small chance of sprinkles or flurries both days, particularly in southeastern areas. Temperatures take a dip with highs only in the 30s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

'Peak season' tickets now on sale for New Hampshire Ice Castles

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Tickets for a popular winter attraction in New Hampshire are now on sale. According to owners of the Ice Castles franchise, "peak season" tickets are now on sale. "Peak season" refers to the dates that the attraction typically anticipates being open, though the weather dictates when the structures can be open to the public. No opening date has been set, yet.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Did you see Friday's sunset? This is why a beam of light appeared in the sky in parts of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters with their eyes on the sky Friday evening saw what appeared to be a vertical beam of light during sunset. The phenomenon was a solar pillar. They are created as result of the clouds and snow that falls at higher elevations. The ice crystals reflect the sun's rays off of them and form the light, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Pilot critically injured in gyroplane crash in Massachusetts

BEVERLY, Mass. — Federal investigators are working to determine the cause of a gyroplane crash that critically injured the pilot of the aircraft, according to police in the Massachusetts town. The Federal Aviation Administration said the gyroplane crashed while taking off at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday, and that the...
BEVERLY, MA

