'An absolute joke': Sununu, GOP blast DNC demand that New Hampshire change primary law
CONCORD, N.H. — Republican lawmakers and the governor of New Hampshire are blasting demands made by the Democratic National Committee to change state laws or face getting kicked out of the early presidential primary voting window. The demands were made as part of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee's...
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
New Hampshire health officials report 3 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. There have now been 2,827 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 79 people in hospitals who have tested positive for the virus,...
New Hampshire health officials report adult ICU capacity above 90% for first time since mid-October
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting adult ICU capacity in New Hampshire hospitals is at 90.1%, above 90% for the first time since Oct. 19. NHHA reported 89 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, down from 91 people Sunday. Of those 89 people, 25 are specifically being treated for the virus, down from 29 Sunday.
Some New Hampshire students who receive SNAP benefits can take free college courses for high-demand industries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A pilot program starting next month will help some college students learn for free. It's an expansion of the partnership between Manchester Community College and the state's Department of Health and Human Services. Students who receive SNAP food assistance will have the chance to take free...
New Hampshire hospitals struggle with long wait times for patients in ERs
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are growing increasingly concerned about the long wait times patients are facing in some emergency departments. In some cases, patients are waiting hours to be seen, leading to a challenging winter ahead, hospital officials said. "In my 28 years of working in working...
WMUR thanks Granite Staters who donated to 2022 New Hampshire Spirit of Giving Toy Drive
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to thank those who donated to the 2022 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive and helped to make it a success. The drive collected toys and donations to help make the holidays brighter for kids in New Hampshire. On Friday, Granite Staters stopped by...
Video: New Hampshire native has one trail left to complete out of 11 National Scenic Trails
VIDEO: At 40 years old, Patrick French has had frostbite three times, completed the hiking Triple Crown and has completed 10 out of 11 National Scenic Trails. He plans to complete the last trail in New England as soon as this winter. >> Read the full story: New Hampshire native...
Fatal crashes on New Hampshire highways rise 20%
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A 20% increase in fatal crashes on New Hampshire highways over last year is linked to distraction, alcohol and speed, state police said on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said they believe that one or a combination of those factors is driving the increase in fatal crashes.
Rising flu levels in New Hampshire putting stress on health care system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flu levels in New Hampshire are higher at this point in the year than they have been in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said high levels of influenza, along with cases of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, are...
State, local police cracking down on speeding, aggressive driving in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving on the Everett Turnpike. In four hours Monday morning, troopers and local police pulled 55 vehicles over in Merrimack as part of an initiative they're calling “Operation Turnpike Protection.”. A trooper stopped one...
New England craft brewery named No. 1 in country at Brewbound Awards
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A brewery in Vermont is receiving national recognition after it received an award for being the best craft brewery in the country. Last week, Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named "craft brewery of the year" during the annual Brewbound Awards. Fiddlehead says it brews up to 500...
Video: Rainy weather ahead, but dry for end of week in New Hampshire
Periods of rain Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. It will be a damp and raw feel with temperatures on Wednesday only in the 40s for most. Finally back to some sunshine on Thursday with a stronger breeze. Friday looks sunny and cooler. Then over the weekend we'll be stuck with a lot of clouds but mainly dry. A small chance of sprinkles or flurries both days, particularly in southeastern areas. Temperatures take a dip with highs only in the 30s.
'Peak season' tickets now on sale for New Hampshire Ice Castles
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Tickets for a popular winter attraction in New Hampshire are now on sale. According to owners of the Ice Castles franchise, "peak season" tickets are now on sale. "Peak season" refers to the dates that the attraction typically anticipates being open, though the weather dictates when the structures can be open to the public. No opening date has been set, yet.
150-year-old shipwreck from gold rush discovered off the coast of Washington state
SEATTLE — The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. A shipwreck more than a thousand feet deep off the Washington coast. In November 1875, the steamship SDS Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with a large sailing ship in the dark of night.
Video: Mild temperatures stay as rain moves into New Hampshire
After a nice start to the work week, more rain is set to move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Looks dry late week, but we'll need to monitor a system that will pass close to us heading into the weekend. Lows in the 30s tonight with increasing clouds. The first of...
Did you see Friday's sunset? This is why a beam of light appeared in the sky in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters with their eyes on the sky Friday evening saw what appeared to be a vertical beam of light during sunset. The phenomenon was a solar pillar. They are created as result of the clouds and snow that falls at higher elevations. The ice crystals reflect the sun's rays off of them and form the light, according to the National Weather Service.
Video: Sunny start to the week before a pair of storm systems move through New Hampshire
A nice start to the work week, but more rain is set to move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Looks dry for late week, but we'll need to monitor a system that will pass close to us heading into the weekend. A chilly Monday morning. Full sunshine will send high temperatures...
Pilot critically injured in gyroplane crash in Massachusetts
BEVERLY, Mass. — Federal investigators are working to determine the cause of a gyroplane crash that critically injured the pilot of the aircraft, according to police in the Massachusetts town. The Federal Aviation Administration said the gyroplane crashed while taking off at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday, and that the...
