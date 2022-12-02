Read full article on original website
Montgomery County to Provide Free Flu and COVID Booster Shots During Holiday ‘Boosterama’ on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westfield Wheaton
Per MCPD: As the holiday season coincides with a rise in respiratory virus cases, Montgomery County, in partnership with Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar and Westfield Wheaton, will provide free COVID bivalent boosters and flu shots during the 2nd holiday “Boosterama” vaccine event. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westfield Wheaton mall. Boosterama will be held outside of Carter’s on the 2nd floor of Westfield Wheaton. No appointment is needed. Pediatric booster shots will not be available at the event. Individuals who receive their COVID booster or a flu shot at the event will be eligible to win one of eight gift cards that can be used throughout Westfield Wheaton’s wide variety of retailers.
Montgomery County Recreation Will Begin Accepting Rec Assist 2023 Applications on Dec. 12
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation will begin accepting applications for 2023 Rec Assist, the department’s financial assistance program, on Monday, Dec. 12. Rec Assist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a scholarship to use toward most Recreation activities and memberships. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for Rec Assist: Care for Kids; Free and Reduced-Price Meal Services (FARMS); Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Maryland Energy Assistance; Maryland Medicaid; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Social Security Income; Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) and WIC.
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Marc Elrich Inaugurated to Second Term as the 7th Montgomery County Executive
County Executive Welcomes Historic Montgomery County Council, Touts County’s Covid Response, Economic Optimism, Emphasizes Focus on Providing Affordable Housing, Combatting Climate Change, and Promoting Equity in 2nd Term. Marc Elrich was sworn-in to his second four-year term as the 7th Montgomery County Executive along with 11 members of the...
MoCo Woman Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Exxon Station, Plans to Help Granddaughter Pay for Higher Education
A Silver Spring woman won $100,000 after playing the Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Her doubt that she really won a $100,000 top prize had this Silver Spring woman pulling to the side...
Montgomery County Council’s Outgoing President Gabe Albornoz Shares Council Accomplishments for 2022 with a Video Retrospective
Per Montgomery County: Outgoing Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, who concluded his one-year term as president today, reflected on the Council’s accomplishments in 2022. To close out his year as president, a video retrospective was prepared highlighting the work of the Council that he led in 2022. View the video.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Gaithersburg. Laron Scarlett was last seen on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Prairie Rose Ct. Scarlett is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with pink flowers, black pants and black shoes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Creative Outlets Arts Center Opens in Montgomery Mall
Westfield Montgomery ( 7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) recently gave a retail space on the upper level of the mall to local community non-profit, Creative Outlets Art Center, to further their commitment to connect with the community. Zeina Davis, Marketing Director for Westfield Montgomery tells us, “we are so honored to have such a wonderful community resource in our center. Creative Outlet’s mission of providing art as a wellness tool is a meaningful addition and have already loved working closely with the arts center on engaging and exciting art programming for families.” Creative Outlets has already made a big impact on events and programming including providing complimentary holiday crafting classes through the holiday season at the mall’s pop-up “Jingle Lounge”.
Shooting Injures One in Gaithersburg Tuesday Evening
A shooting occurred on Whetstone Dr. off of N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg at approximately 5pm on Tuesday evening, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. There is another Whetstone Drive a few miles away in Montgomery Village, but this incident took place near the Whetstone apartments located across from 99 Ranch Market (formerly Sports Authority) in Gaithersburg. An altercation resulted in shots being fired with one victim injured and transported to an area hospital. One firearm was recovered on the scene. We will have additional information as soon as it’s available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
Community Organizations in Rockville Invited to Apply for Grants
Per the City of Rockville: The City of Rockville provides grants annually to local organizations that partner with the city to enhance quality of life of Rockville residents. Nonprofits supporting the advancement of education and community engagement are welcome to apply. Applications are being accepted for Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024). To be eligible for a grant, organizations must provide services to Rockville residents and complete an online application.
Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Welcome Marylanders to Their Final Holiday Open House
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady,...
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing Was Found Dead in Montgomery County Sunday Morning
An alert for a missing Upper Marlboro man, 74-year-old Johnny Bouknight, was put out by Prince George’s County Police shortly after midnight early Sunday morning. The man was last seen on Saturday morning at 10am. At approximately 10:38am on Sunday morning, Bouknight was found dead in his car when Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Rd. for the report of a car in the river. “Preliminary, there is no foul play suspected”, according to Montgomery County and Prince George’s County Police. Below is the full press release by Montgomery County Police from Monday afternoon.
Update on Tuesday Evening Shooting in Gaithersburg; Suspect Apprehended
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:07 p.m., officers from both the Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police – 6th District responded to the area of Whetstone Drive for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers located a 24-years-old, male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first-aid on the male victim until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male suspect was apprehended.
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Montgomery County Council Meeting on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. to Welcome Six New Councilmembers as Part of an 11-Member Council With Increased Representation for County Residents and the Most Women Leaders in Council History
Per MCPD: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. This will be the first meeting of the 20th Council which includes Council President Gabe Albornoz, Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Natali Fani-Gonzáles, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando, Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Kate Stewart. The meeting will begin with comments from Council President Albornoz reflecting on his year leading the Council, as he concludes his one-year term. The Council will also elect a new Council president and vice president to serve one-year terms.
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Frederick County. At about 6:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick, Maryland for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a cement truck was traveling east on Liberty Road, while a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling south on Monocacy Boulevard.
Beyond MoCo: Kusshi Ko Soft Opening Now in Tysons
Kusshi has opened its first Fairfax County location as Kusshi Ko is currently in its soft opening phase at 8365 Leesburg Pike at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. The restaurant opened its first location in Pike & Rose in 2018 as an offshoot of its sister restaurant, Hanaro Sushi in Bethesda. Kusshi Sushi first opened at Bethesda’s Pike & Rose shopping center before expanding to Pentagon City in July and then in Downtown Silver Spring in October. The restaurant group also has Poke Dojo in Bethesda Row, which opened in the summer of 2019.
Dunkin’ is Coming to Traville Village Center
Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville. It will be taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 9761 Traville Gateway Dr. We expect more news coming out of the shopping center regarding the former Nantucket’s Reef location very soon.
