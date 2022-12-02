Read full article on original website
click orlando
Sanford seafood restaurant expanding into Orlando. Here’s where it’s opening up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sanford seafood restaurant The Current is getting ready to open its second location, this time setting up shop in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood. Mike Smith, the owner, plans to open the new location at 2425 Edgewater Drive, which used to house Jade Sushi and New Asian before it closed in November.
click orlando
📚 Abraxas Books: A unique, hidden gem of a bookstore in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s like SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter, except you’re surrounded by books instead of sharks – although you’re not far from the ocean at Abraxas Books in Daytona Beach. As you walk into James Sass’ book store, it feels like being wrapped...
Mysterious structure discovered on Florida beach
Beachgoers in Florida discovered a mysterious object buried underneath the sand, perplexing locals and officials. The object began protruding out of the sand after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered Volusia County earlier this year, said Kevin A. Captain, a spokesperson for for Volusia County. It appears to be a wooden structure and looks like pieces of wood poking out of the beach for about 80 feet. It was discovered Thanksgiving weekend by beachgoers, Captain told CBS News via email. He said an archeologist is visiting the beach on Tuesday to examine the structure. CBS News has reached out to the Florida Department...
click orlando
Marion County family of 7 loses everything in house fire weeks before Christmas
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – Renee Oswelll tried to hold back tears as she shared the painful situation her family is going through after a fire ripped through her brother’s mobile home in Summerfield. “It’s breaking my heart,” Oswell said. Her brother, Nick Morales shared the home with his wife,...
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
click orlando
Clermont neighbors share concerns after mystery man flies motorized parachute close to homes
CLERMONT, Fla. – Neighbors are sharing their concerns after a mystery man on a motorized parachute flew close to homes. “As he is passing, he is looking to the side, and he is basically recording things on his camera helmet and it happens to be my wife in the bathroom,” J.D. Weeks said.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
fox35orlando.com
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly. Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization
Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
click orlando
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville and Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
speedonthewater.com
Toys Tour Goes Star-Studded With 110-Boat Fleet
From a timing perspective, the annual Toys Tour event on the St. Johns Rivers seems ripe for failure. It happens in Palatka, Fla., on the first weekend in December, which isn’t inherently “bad,” but the happening does follow the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships two weekends prior, which in turn follows the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run the week prior.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
click orlando
‘A Band-Aid fix:’ Flagler County receives grant for dune restoration after Hurricanes Ian, Nicole batter coast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Grant funding is finally rolling into Flagler County for fixing the severely eroded dunes. The recent hurricanes, Ian and Nicole wiped away what was left of the dunes and took out chunks of A1A. On Monday, the county commission accepted a grant for $5 million...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022
PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
click orlando
Lake Mary middle school students look at ways to solve world hunger
LAKE MARY, Fla. – Middle school students are using an interdisciplinary approach to solving major world problems. Sixth and seventh graders at Lake Mary Preparatory School will present their projects on world hunger in a showcase on Dec. 14. “We have a very holistic inquiry approach. We have a...
niceville.com
Florida contract mail carrier accused of mail theft is indicted
FLORIDA — A Ponte Vedra Beach contract postal carrier accused of mail theft has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Kori Ann Moreno, 26, of Ponte Vedra Beach, has been charged with the theft of mail over an eight-month period. If convicted, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case, Handberg said.
