ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Miami

Mysterious structure discovered on Florida beach

Beachgoers in Florida discovered a mysterious object buried underneath the sand, perplexing locals and officials. The object began protruding out of the sand after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered Volusia County earlier this year, said Kevin A. Captain, a spokesperson for for Volusia County. It appears to be a wooden structure and looks like pieces of wood poking out of the beach for about 80 feet. It was discovered Thanksgiving weekend by beachgoers, Captain told CBS News via email. He said an archeologist is visiting the beach on Tuesday to examine the structure. CBS News has reached out to the Florida Department...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours

A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
LADY LAKE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization

Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Toys Tour Goes Star-Studded With 110-Boat Fleet

From a timing perspective, the annual Toys Tour event on the St. Johns Rivers seems ripe for failure. It happens in Palatka, Fla., on the first weekend in December, which isn’t inherently “bad,” but the happening does follow the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships two weekends prior, which in turn follows the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run the week prior.
PALATKA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022

PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking

A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
click orlando

Lake Mary middle school students look at ways to solve world hunger

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Middle school students are using an interdisciplinary approach to solving major world problems. Sixth and seventh graders at Lake Mary Preparatory School will present their projects on world hunger in a showcase on Dec. 14. “We have a very holistic inquiry approach. We have a...
LAKE MARY, FL
niceville.com

Florida contract mail carrier accused of mail theft is indicted

FLORIDA — A Ponte Vedra Beach contract postal carrier accused of mail theft has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Kori Ann Moreno, 26, of Ponte Vedra Beach, has been charged with the theft of mail over an eight-month period. If convicted, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case, Handberg said.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy