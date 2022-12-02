Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
Galesburg visitors bureau wins Illinois tourism award
The Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau won an award this week as part of the 2022 Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism. Kicking off Monday, Dec. 5, at Navy Pier in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker attended the event to address conference attendees prior to the awards ceremony. “It...
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Lucia Nights | Bishop Hill Heritage Association
Todd DeDecker was back to talk about how Bishop Hill, Illinois is keeping Swedish traditions alive and how you can light up the dark winter days with St. Lucia.
2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade
F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
Helm Crews Continue to Tear Down Old Twin Bridges
Helm Group, also known as Civil Constructors, is the contractor for the $23 million project. George Ryan is the Corridor Manager for the entire I-74 improvement project. He says Helm will turn the old concrete into rubble to use for future projects. And it will sell the all the steel which will be recycled.
Fire Damages Home On Winding Hill Road In Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire in a home on Winding Hill Road in Davenport on Monday, December 5. Crews were called to a home in the 4200 block of Winding Hill Road around 1:43 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. The homeowner called 911, saying there was a fire in the roof. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the garage. Fire fighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and say it was limited to the exterior and interior of the garage. The family and all the pets made it out of the home safely and no one was injured fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Toiletries for Teens giveaway set in Davenport
A Toiletries for Teens giveaway will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St., Davenport. Presented by Lucky’s Beauty Bus, the event is for ages 11-17 to pick up free hygiene items, clothing, shoes, food and more. Teens must be present to receive the items, which are first-come, first-serve while supplies last.
Rock Island activities guide available online
Rock Island Parks and Recreation has many activities for the community this winter and spring, including trips to Chicago to see a Cubs baseball game and theater shows; and events such as the Sweetheart Dance, community garage sale, underwater egg hunt and Easter Bunny visits. More than 20 fitness classes...
Gilda’s Club has new location for Blessing Tree
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host their 24th-annual Lighting of the Blessing Tree event on Tuesday, Dec. 6th. The Blessing Tree tradition will continue at a new location, with the visual embodiment of hope at Quinlan Court on the riverfront in Downtown Davenport (corner of Brady Street and River Drive).
2-car crash damages power pole in Moline
A two-car crash in Moline damaged a power pole and downed some power lines, closing a street in both directions Monday. It happened in the 3900 block of 4th Avenue after 5 p.m. A pickup and a sedan crashed, with the sedan hitting a power pole and sending some power...
PHOTOS: Santa Rescue in Downtown Galesburg
Thanks to the brave men at the Galesburg Fire Department, Santa Claus was rescued from atop First Mid Bank & Trust on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Downtown Galesburg. Santa and Mrs. Claus later joined the second Holly Days Parade. (Photos courtesy Steve Davis/seedcophoto.com)
