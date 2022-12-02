Read full article on original website
3 teens charged with murder in death of NC man, sheriff says
Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old, all from Maxton, were arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs.
Man charged with murder in October homicide case in Fayetteville
Fayetteville Police said Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting on Slater Avenue back in October.
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
YAHOO!
Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives looking for man who may have information about November killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking to speak with a Robeson County man who they think may have information about a deadly shooting in November in Hope Mills. Detectives believe 23-year-old Tyler Culbreth, of Parkton, may know something about the Nov. 15 murder of...
cbs17
Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
cbs17
Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
sandhillssentinel.com
Police investigating power outage as criminal act
Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
cbs17
Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
WRAL
Spring Lake man shot and killed
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
cbs17
Man, woman wanted in Cumberland County for thefts, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County have identified two suspects that are wanted in connection to thefts at various stores from Nov. 7-21. On Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of men that were responsible for merchandise thefts at Dollar General and Circle K stores.
