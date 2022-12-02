ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
YAHOO!

Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
cbs17

Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
cbs17

‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
cbs17

Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating power outage as criminal act

Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
WRAL

Spring Lake man shot and killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
wpde.com

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
cbs17

Man, woman wanted in Cumberland County for thefts, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County have identified two suspects that are wanted in connection to thefts at various stores from Nov. 7-21. On Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of men that were responsible for merchandise thefts at Dollar General and Circle K stores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy